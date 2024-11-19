Wisconsin AM News Summary

Hovde concedes loss to Baldwin (UNDATED)

Eric Hovde will not request a recount in his election loss to US Senator Tammy Baldwin. The Republican candidate announced his decision in a post to ‘X’ on Monday. Hovde continued to question the integrity of results from Milwaukee. Hovde, who had earlier claimed to be “shocked” by Milwaukee’s reporting of its absentee ballot results early Wednesday morning, claimed on Monday that “the last minute absentee ballots that were dropped in Milwaukee at 4:00 AM” flipped the outcome of the election. The fact that Milwaukee’s central count location has routinely announced absentee ballots all at once has been widely reported. In addition clerks around Wisconsin are prohibited from processing absentee ballots until Election Day. Bipartisan legislation that would have allowed earlier processing passed the state Assembly but was blocked by Republicans in the Senate. Her campaign said Hovde had not contacted Baldwin, who defeated Hovde by about 29,000 votes, or one percentage point. Hovde would be entitled to request a recount, but said doing so “would serve no purpose” because it would mean “recounting the same ballots, regardless of their integrity” and that he didn’t want to “add to political strife through a contentious recount.” Hovde also accused “Democrat operatives” of supporting independent and Liberation candidates in the Senate race.

Vang pleads not guilty in Elijah Vue death (MANITOWOC)

The boyfriend of Elijah Vue’s mother is pleading not guilty in the boy’s death. Three-year-old Elijah was the subject of a months-long search in and around Two Rivers that began when he went missing in February and ended when his remains were found in September. Jesse Vang and responsible for Elijah’s care when he was reported missing, and is charged with repeated physical abuse of a child causing death and hiding a corpse. Vang and his attorney appeared via Zoom at his arraignment hearing in Manitowoc County Court. He’s due back in court in March. Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur, is also charged in his death.

Energy assistance program getting federal boost (UNDATED)

With winter right around the corner $101 million in federal funding is going to Wisconsin’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program. It provides households with energy crisis assistance to help heat their homes. Funds can also be used to weatherize homes to make them more energy efficient, and during disasters and extreme weather to mitigate energy emergencies. If you’re interested in applying for help through the program, visit energyhelp.us.

Wisconsin number one in drug take back (UNDATED)

The Department of Justice says 55,493 pounds of unwanted medications were collected. Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsin leads the nation in drug take back because of strong partnerships and continued commitment from Wisconsinites to make sure medications are safely disposed of. Since Drug Take Back Days started in 2010, Wisconsin has collected more than 1.3 million pounds of unwanted medications. While Drug Take Back technically happens twice a year, you can dispose of unwanted medications any day at one of the more than 500 permanent disposal boxes across the state.