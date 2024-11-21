Wisconsin AM News Summary

Sentencing Friday for man who killed four siblings in drunk driving crash (WAUPACA)

The man behind the wheel in a drunk driving crash that killed four siblings nearly a year ago will learn his fate tomorrow/Friday. Dozens of letters to Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber have requested the maximum sentence for Scott Farmer. He pleaded no contest in August to charges including a 5th OWI and four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The crash occurred December 16 on Highway 10 in Weyauwega. Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died at the scene; older brother Daniel died at a hospital the next day. The siblings ranged in age from 9 to 26 years-old. The 48-year-old Farmer was driving the wrong way, with a blood alcohol content over point three-point-five percent. He faces more than 100 years in prison on the vehicular homicide counts alone.

Projected state surplus now at $4 billion (MADISON)

State government’s projected surplus grows. The Evers administration now projects the state will finish the 2023-25 budget with a $4 billion surplus – more than the $3.5 billion that had been expected. A first look at projected revenues for the 2025-27 state budget shows an additional $644.5 million the first year and just over $382.5 million in the second year, or 2.9% and 1.7%, respectively. The new projections set the stage for more disagreement between the Democratic governor and Republicans who hold a majority in the Legislature over what to do with the surplus.

Home prices and sales grew in October (UNDATED)

Home prices in Wisconsin continue to increase. The Wisconsin Realtors Association’s latest monthly real estate report says “strong demand” and limited supply have maintained pressure on prices. The median home price rose 10.7% over the year from $280,000 to $310,000 in October. A total of 6,282 homes were sold in the state last month, slightly more than in October 2023, according to the report.

USDA awarding $24 million to rural Wisconsin projects (UNDATED)

Thirteen projects in rural communities across Wisconsin are getting a $24 million boost in funding courtesy of the US Department of Ag. Wisconsin Rural Development Director Julie Lassa says the money comes through the Rural Energy for America Program, which allows farmers and small businesses in rural communities to either install renewable energy systems or it can be used to help replace energy inefficient equipment. Projects getting funding include several solar arrays and grain drying systems, and a dairy manure digester. Since 2021, REAP has invested more than $66 million to projects in Wisconsin since 2021.

Kimo Ah Yun named Marquette President (MILWAUKEE)

Ah Yun has been Marquette’s provost since 2018 and had been serving as interim president since the death from cancer of President Michael Lovell in June. He was unanimously elected by the university’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday. However, the University Academic Senate which represents faculty will consider declaring a no confidence vote in Marquette leadership including Ah Yun, on Monday. Ah Yun would be the first person of color to lead Marquette and, the Jesuit university’s second lay president in its 143-year history.

Mauston school district may close without more funding (MAUSTON)

Mauston school officials say the district may dissolve if residents don’t approve a referendum. The school board approved a measure allowing for dissolution on Monday, after a pair of spending questions failed in the last two elections. Superintendent Joel Heesch says the district will run out of money when the 2026 school year starts. The board is considering cutting all athletics, field trips, clubs and closing an elementary school next year just to stay afloat. Mauston is the largest school district in Juneau County and it’s unclear what would happen if the district folds.

Warming shelters open next week (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee’s warming shelters will open next week. The four shelters will open Monday and remain open through the end of March. A number of community groups help run the shelters and provide services to the unhoused who use them. The shelters are open 7 pm to 7 am daily, and you can find info by calling 2-1-1 or online at city dot Milwaukee dot Gov.