Wisconsin AM Briefs

It’s time to update your COVID and flu vaccines, says UW-Health (MADISON)

It’s time to get your annual flu and COVID shots. Dr. Jim Conway from UW-Health says especially with COVID, it’s not enough to have a previous vaccine or illness. He says the viruses keep mutating into different variants, so you have to be ready for the new versions off the illnesses. Dr. Conway says this year’s flu shot will only cover three strains of the flu, since one entire strain of influenza was eradicated while people stayed home during COVID-19.