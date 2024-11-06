Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wied holds 8th CD for GOP (GREEN BAY)

Republicans retain control in northeast Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District. Former convenience store chain owner Tony Wied defeated Democratic OB-GYN Kristin Lyerly Tuesday night to win the race to replace retired Republican Representative Mike Gallagher. He led Lyerly by just over 20 points with about 60% of the vote tabulated when the Associated Press and CNN called the race shortly before 11 p.m. Wied, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won both special and general elections. He’ll serve out the remainder of Gallagher’s term before beginning his own two-year term on January 3.

Voters approve constitutional amendment (UNDATED)

Voters approve a constitutional amendment that bars non-citizens from voting in Wisconsin.

The amendment was approved overwhelmingly, garnering the support of just over 70 percent of Wisconsin voters on Tuesday after being approved by two consecutive sessions of the Legislature. Its Republican authors maintained it was necessary to prevent non-citizens from voting in local elections, something that has been allowed in the District of Columbia and a handful of municipalities in other states.

Incumbents hold ground in House races (UNDATED)

In the 2nd Congressional District incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan held his seat over Republican Challenger Erik Olsen. In the 5th, Republican Incumbent Scott Fitzgerald held off Democratic opponent Ben Steinhoff. Another Republican incumbent held his seat in the 6th Congressional District as Glenn Grothman topped Democratic challenger John Zarbano. In the open 8th race Republican Tony Wied defeated Democrat Kristin Lyerly. Democrat Gwen Moore, the incumbent, won her race in the 4th Congressional District against Republican Tim Rogers. In the 1st Congressional race Republican incumbent Bryan Steil topped Democratic opponent Peter Barca.

Get ready for Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season is right around the corner, and there’s a few things to know if you’re heading out this year. Department of Natural Resourced Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl says a mild winter last year bodes well for deer activity this year. Pritzl says the season is the latest it could be under state law, so deer movement during daylight hours is reducing as we get further away from early November. The nine-day gun deer season runs from Saturday, November 23rd to Sunday, December 1st.