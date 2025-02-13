Wisconsin AM News Summar

One man dead, one officer wounded in Wednesday shooting (MILWAUKEE)

One person is dead and a Milwaukee police office is wounded in a Wednesday shooting. Milwaukee police chief Jeffrey Norman says the department was called out just before noon for a report of a man firing a gun. When officers arrived, they ordered the suspect to drop the gun, and instead he shot at police. Officers returned fire and shot and killed the suspect. Chief Norman says many more people could have been hurt. One officer was wounded in the exchange. Police say the suspect was armed with a rifle. The suspect has not been identified at this time. Oak Creek Police are leading the investigation.

Bankrupt fabric store Joanns closes stores nationwide (UNDATED)

Fabric store Joanns is closing 14 stores in Wisconsin as it enters bankruptcy. The retailer is closing over 500 of its 800 stores across the country. The company had long been struggling with sales and keeping stores staffed, and entered Chapter 11 last month. Locations facing closure include the Pewaukee, Plover, Madison, Lake Geneva and Brookfield stores. The company says in a press release it hopes the closures will help it return to profitability. It’s unclear how many people will lose their jobs.

DNR has oak seedlings available (UNDATED)

The agency has 2-year-old oak seedlings from four species available to purchase – swamp white oak, bur oak, white oak and red oak. The seedlings are available because of a high-quality acorn crop and harvest in 2022. The seedlings are ideal for reforesting a property, enhancing habitat or starting an oak grove. The minimum order is 300 seedlings. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

UW – Health study finds guardian caps don’t reduce concussions among high school footballers (UNDATED)

A study from UW – Health shows guardian caps do not reduce concussions in Wisconsin high school football players. Study lead author Dr. Erin Hammer says more than 2,600 players took part in the study during the 2023 season. The study found that of the 64 players who reported concussions during practice, 33 were wearing a guardian cap, while 31 were not. Guardian caps worn at the high school level are not the same as those worn by college and NFL players.

Brewers honor teacher at ‘Frozen Sausages’ event (WAUSAU)

The Milwaukee Brewers are recognizing exceptional Wisconsin teachers with the Grand Slam Teacher Award. Wausau Horace Mann Middle School Art Teacher Dan Merkel received the honor at a Brewers Frozen Sausage tour stop on Tuesday afternoon. Merkel says he sees himself as the type of teacher who likes to put students in control of their own learning. The Frozen Sausages tour also stopped in Green Bay on Tuesday. It’s part of a new effort to honor educators in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the next few years.