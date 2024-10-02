Wisconsin AM News Summary

Walker and Thompson join Trump in Wisconsin (WAUNAKEE)

Pushing for record numbers of Wisconsin Republicans to turn out for Donald Trump in November. The message from a pair of former Republican governors at Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in liberal Dane County. Scott Walker asked Republicans to tell family and friends that “life was better when Donald Trump was president of the United States.” And Tommy Thompson called for a record Republican turnout in Wisconsin. Thompson said Dane County counts, Madison counts, Wisconsin counts, and we’re going to win, and Democrats get the hell out of our way, we are coming and we’re going to win this state. Following his rally at Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee, Trump moved on to another Democratic stronghold – Milwaukee.

Trump attacks Biden, Harris at Tuesday Wisconsin appearance (WAUNAKEE)

Former President Donald Trump made a stop in Waunakee on Tuesday, one of two stops in Wisconsin. Trump says Democrats’ New Green Deal plan failed, and claimed Democrats wanted to tear down all of Manhattan and remove the windows from skyscrapers. He also claimed he would immediately rid the Midwest of immigrant gangs if elected. This was the first time a Republican presidential candidate made a stop in Dane County in almost 30 years. Former Republican governors Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson warmed up the crowd prior to Trump’s remarks.

Increased fire danger this week in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources asks you to check for fire danger levels before doing any outdoor burning. Dry weather, gusty winds and minimal rain chance in the forecast means increased fire risk. Areas with fallen leaves and dormant plants and grasses are especially vulnerable, and the main cause of wildfires at this time of year is burning brush and leaf piles. Check fire danger levels, burning restrictions, and more by visiting the DNR website.

Wisconsin sends task force to help after Hurricane Helene (NORTH CAROLINA)

Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle says Wisconsin Task Force 1 is a state asset with specialized training and capabilities which can deploy in Wisconsin and beyond. Sixteen members of the swiftwater rescue team left over the weekend with specialized equipment like boats, water rescue gear and communications equipment. The task force is currently assisting with searches in western North Carolina. Members come from eight fire departments from across Wisconsin. Task Force 1 was originally requested to help for seven days, but that could be shortener or lengthened based on need.