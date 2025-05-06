Wisconsin AM News Summary

Focus on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MADISON)

Monday was National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. At the Capitol, survivors and family members gathered to focus on the movement to end violence against Indigenous people. Shannon Holsey is President of Wisconsin’s Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians said the epidemic of missing and murdered women is a direct result of the systematic barriers that have been placed on indigenous communities. Since 2020, a Wisconsin Department of Justice task force has been working to address the issue of missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls among the state’s Native American population.

Dry forecast means heightened wildfire risks (UNDATED)

Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin. Department of Natural Resources Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele said there’s an increasing risk of “crown fires” in the pine woods of northern Wisconsin, and she suggests property owners in those areas put off any burning for now. It’s important to know fire conditions and burning permit restrictions in your area. Check the DNR website for that. The DNR has already responded to about 600 wildfires this year.

Driver charged in woman’s death, bond set at $1 million (MADISON)

Bond is set at one million dollars for a Dane County man accused of running down a local chiropractor with his SUV. Forty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Endres is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and related counts for striking and killing 41-year-old Dr. Kami Hanson as she and her family walked their dog a week ago Monday in the Village of Cottage Grove. WKOW reports that investigators believe Endres may have been motivated by an alleged criminal act between the two families’ children. Hanson’s son was also seriously injured, and the family dog was killed. Her husband escaped injury. Hansen’s husband believes Endres intentionally hit the family due to the allegations that his son engaged in criminal activity with Endres’ minor child. The criminal complaint states that police found videos on the son’s phone that “victimized Endres’ child,” and that Endres received police reports on that investigation less than three hours prior to the crash. UPFRONT: AG Kaul surprised at pushback to Evers’ ICE memo (MADISON)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says it’s reasonable to have state employees look for legal assistance in the face of immigration agents. Speaking to W I S N’s UPFRONT, Kaul says Governor Tony Evers wants to make sure requests and warrants are being handled legally. A memo from the Evers administration drew criticism from Republicans both in Wisconsin and federally. Trump Administration “border czar” Tom Homan said people should “wait and see what happens” if state workers don’t immediately comply with federal agents.

Update on tragic child shooting in Marquette County (CRYSTAL LAKE)

New details are released in a fatal shooting involving two children in Marquette County. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office releases more details on a fatal shooting incident involving two children. A seven-year-old boy reportedly shot his three-year-old sister to death at a town of Crystal Lake residence Saturday afternoon. Officials say the kids are not from the area and were visiting relatives. No adults are in custody in connection with the incident. An investigation continues.

Omro alderman appears in federal court on child porn charges (GREEN BAY)

An Omro alderman faces a charge of distribution of child pornography in federal court. Omro Alderman Jason Reeves made an initial appearance Friday in federal court in Green Bay. According to a criminal complaint, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off to Reeves by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The complaint says Reeves allegedly sent a video of a nude girl between the ages of seven and ten years old to another person via a dark web browser. Law enforcement officers confiscated numerous electronic devices from Reeves’ home. Reeves faces between five and 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ohio officers cleared in fatal shooting of Milwaukee man during RNC (MILWAUKEE)

Police officers from Ohio are cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of a man during last year’s Republican National Convention In Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office won’t be charging the five Columbus officers involved in the shooting death of 43-year-old Sam Sharpe during the RNC last July. The officers who killed Sharpe were among nearly 4,000 non-Milwaukee officers who assisted during the convention. Investigators said Sharpe was trying to attack another man with two knives when he was shot and killed by the Columbus cops. The DA found their use of force permissible under Wisconsin law.

Evers appoints three new UW Board of Regents members (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers appoints three new members to the UW Board of Regents. The Democratic governor has appointed Tom Palzewicz, Linda Terwilliger and Noah Fritz to fill vacancies created by terms ending for the last three regents appointed by former Republican governor Scott Walker. Evers says the appointments come at a critical time, calling this a make-or-break moment for the Universities of Wisconsin and institutions of higher education across the state. Palzewicz and Terwilliger’s terms end in 2032, Fritz’s will end in 2027. State law requires the UW Board of Regents to be made up of at least one member from each of Wisconsin’s congressional districts.

Spongy moth aerial sprays begin this month (UNDATED)

Spongy moth aerial spraying is set to begin this month across Wisconsin. The Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer protection says residents in affected areas can expect loud, low-flying planes as early as sunrise on select mornings . During its caterpillar stage, spongy moth can defoliate many kinds of trees and shrubs. Spongy moth can also have a financial impact by forcing removal of dead trees and resultant loss of property values. More information, including a schedule of when treatment will take place, can be found on DATCP’s website.