Wisconsin AM News Summary

3rd Congressional Rep. Van Orden’s family receives ‘credible threat’ (WASHINGTON D.C.)

A ‘credible threat’ forces a Wisconsin congressman to miss votes and reschedule a town hall. According to a statement from Representative Derrick Van Orden’s office, the threat against the 3rd Congressional District Republican’s family was made via a letter delivered to his Washington D.C. office. Van Orden’s office says the threat involved his wife, children and grandchildren. Because of the threat, Van Orden won’t attend votes on Capitol Hill and is rescheduling an upcoming town hall. Democratic Representative Mark Pocan, who represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District, condemned the threat against Van Orden, saying no elected official should receive death threats.

Tourism department unveils new highway map (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has unveiled the newest State Highway Map. The Wisconsin DOT used geographic information system data to help improve the paper version of the map, which the department says is still in high demand. Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers says the map is more than a tool for motorists, it’s a resource for discovery. The map features Wisconsin’s state parks, trails, and recreation areas, as well as historic sites and veterans memorials. Printed maps can be picked up for free at a number of locations, including state rest areas and welcome centers.

Wisconsin is an all season tourism destination, says Tourism Sec. Sayers (MADISON)

Wisconsin is perfect for tourism, if you ask Travel Wisconsin. State tourism secretary Ann Sayers says you can find something to do any week of the year. Sayers says they’ve been promoting something for everyone during National Travel and Tourism Week, and want people to know that Wisconsin is a four season destination. You can find out more online at Travel Wisconsin dot Com.

Dems oppose separate tax cut as budget deliberations begin. (MADISON)

At the Capitol, the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee starts work Thursday on the next state budget. Majority Republicans also want a separate tax cut. That will be a sticking point for committee Democrats like Senator Kelda Roys of Madison. In a Newsmakers interview with WisconsinEye, Roys said any tax cut should happen inside the budget process, and lawmakers should not be doing any tax cuts that could be irresponsible by creating a future deficit. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has also insisted that any tax cut be part of the budget. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (LEMA-hue) told WisPolitics that Republican leaders have asked to meet with the governor by the end of next week to keep budget deliberations on schedule.

Lawmaker says farmers should support “lemon law” ag equipment bill (MADISON)

Farmers need to make their voices heard on agricultural equipment “lemon law” legislation. That from state Representative and farmer Travis Tranel of Cuba City, after no one testified on the bill during a public hearing at the Capitol this week. Tranel said although farmers are busy right now with spring planting, they and farm organizations need to show up for issues that are important to them, because their voices matter. The bill would entitle farmers to be eligible for replacement or refund, if equipment repairs are not correctly completed after four trips to a service department or if the equipment is out of service for 30 days.

Bipartisan bill creates new license for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (MADISON)

At the Capitol, a bipartisan win for Wisconsin nurses and patients. A bill would allow the state’s Advanced Practice Registered Nurses to care for patients without partnering with a doctor. State Senator Pat Testin of Stevens Point said it’s the result of productive conversations with the various stakeholders along with Governor Tony Evers, who will sign the measure if and when it reaches his desk, The new license will allow nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, certified nurse midwives, and certified registered nurse anesthetists to care for patients without partnering with a doctor. Advocates say it will help alleviate gaps in availability of healthcare. 27 states have similar licenses in place. The bill adds educational requirements after Evers vetoed two earlier versions.