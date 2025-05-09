Wisconsin AM News Summary

Finance committee begins state budget process (MADISON)

At the Capitol, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee began work Thursday on the next two-year state budget. Republicans have stripped hundreds of policy items out of the budget proposed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Committee co-chair, Representative Mark Born said they’ve been down this road with previous budgets from the Democratic governor. Born said Evers spends too much money, raises taxes and includes too much policy. Evers’ 2025-2027 budget proposed spending about $119 billion over two years, a 20% increase from the previous budget. Committee co-chair Senator Howard Marklein said if policy items are popular with state residents, they should be drafted as separate legislation. The myriad deleted Evers proposals include legalized marijuana, a new top state tax bracket and exempting tips from state taxes. The Republican majority rejected Democratic motions to retain Evers proposed funding for childcare, healthcare and supporting veterans. Republicans and the Democratic governor are reportedly negotiating on a tax cut utilizing some of the state’s roughly $4 billion surplus. Evers wants any tax cut to be part of the budget, while Republicans want it done separately.

MPD arrest father of Abundant Life School shooter (MADISON)

Madison police have arrested 42-year-old Jeffrey Rupnow, the father of the Abundant Life Christian School shooter. Madison police say the firearm used in the shooting was purchased legally by Rupnow, but a safe in the home didn’t keep his 15-year-old daughter Natalie from having regular access to the weapon, which she used to shoot six people, killing a teacher and a student. She then turned the gun on herself. One student remains hospitalized in critical condition. Jeffrey Rupnow faces two charges of providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 resulting in death.

Liberal voters file challenge against Wisconsin’s Congressional voting maps (MADISON)

Democrats are making another attempt to overturn Wisconsin’s congressional district maps. The Elias Law Group filed a motion on behalf of Democratic voters to the State Supreme Court Wednesday asking for a review of the House maps. The group filed a similar request last year, but the Court rejected the request because it was too close to the November election. The current maps only have two of the state’s seven congressional districts with the potential for real contention. They’re the 3rd District currently held by Republican Derrick Van Orden and the 1st District held by Republican Bryan Steil. The new lawsuit will be heard by a liberal Court, after Justice Susan Crawford won the spring election. The court’s 4 – 3 liberal majority will remain in place until 2028.

Wisconsin joins another lawsuit against Trump over EV charging station funds (UNDATED)

Democratic Governor Tony Evers has joined another lawsuit against the Trump administration. The lawsuit seeks to compel the release of more than $60 million that Wisconsin was set to receive for electric vehicle infrastructure. In January, President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to halt disbursement of $5 billion through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, which would expand EV charging stations. Evers says blocking of those funds is holding up 15 projects across Wisconsin. It’s the 15th lawsuit Wisconsin has joined against the Trump administration so far this year.

TSA says smooth flying on first day of REAL ID requirements (UNDATED)

It was smooth flying in the Midwest during the first day of REAL ID requirements. TSA spokeswoman Jessica Mayle (MAY-lee) said passengers seemed to have the hang of things. If you still don’t have a REAL ID, you can check with the TSA at TSA dot Gov to see what other documents are allowed. Mayle says anyone who doesn’t have those forms of I D will have to go through some extra screening. If you need to get that upgraded ID, check with the D M V at Wisconsin D O T dot Gov.

Competency exam ordered for Janesville man accused of stabbing kid sister (JANESVILLE)

Attorneys for a Janesville man accused of stabbing his 8-year-old sister to death last March are once again questioning his competence. 21-year-old Dayveon Lathrop was found competent to stand trial last year, but Rock County Assistant District Attorney David Olson said Lathrop’s attorneys had submitted a new competency evaluation. Police say Lathorp stabbed the girl to death and then hid her body in a storage tote. A five-day jury trial for charges of intentional homicide and hiding a corpse is scheduled to begin in July.