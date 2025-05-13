Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wildfire risks remain elevated statewide (UNDATED)

With high to extreme fire danger across much of Wisconsin, it’s crucial to be aware of the situation in your area. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says it’s really important for residents to know what hat daily fire danger is. She says that gives you awareness of how a fire will behave. The DNR ranks fire danger as low, moderate, high, very high and extreme. There’s an interactive WISBURN map on the DNR website. Wildfire danger is now high, very high or extreme in all but 12 southeastern Wisconsin counties.

Father of ALCS shooter posts bond, released from jail (MADISON)

The father of the Abundant Life Christian School shooter posts bond and is released from jail. A spokesperson with the Dane County Sheriff’s office confirms 42-year-old Jeffrey Rupnow posted bond Monday morning and was released. Rupnow was being held in the Dane County jail on $20,000 bail. He faces three felony charges including two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a child. Rupnow’s daughter, Natalie Rupnow, killed a teacher and a student and injured several other students before killing herself in the December shooting. Last week, the Dane County Sheriff’s office said the gun used in the shooting and another collected at the scene were legally purchased by Jeffrey Rupnow and that he failed to ensure his daughter did not have access to them.

DMV estimates $37 million in odometer fraud in 2024 (UNDATED)

The state Department of Motor Vehicles estimates nearly $37 million in fraud last year from rolled back odometers. The DMV’s Dealer and Agent Section found nearly 6,000 vehicles showed signs of having their odometers rolled back. That’s an increase from the just over 1,700 vehicles identified to have rolled back odometers in 2023. Odometer rollback involves disconnecting, resetting or altering a vehicle’s odometer with the intent to lower the mileage to sell the vehicle at a higher price. Of the almost 6,000 vehicles discovered with altered mileage, an estimated 614 million miles were rolled off odometers. More information, including things to look out for so you don’t fall victim to an odometer scam, can be found on the DMV’s website.

One person critically injured by police in Jackson County (HIXON)

Police in Jackson County shot and injured a man on Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports the shooting happened in the Town of Hixon. Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle, and the person inside fled. The vehicle eventually stopped and officers shot the person inside. The D O J release does not say what prompted the shooting. The victim is in critical condition, and has not been identified. D O J says the officer was wearing a body camera

American Airlines adds non-stop flight from Madison to NYC (MADISON)

You can now get more non stop flights from Madison to New York. American Airlines announced Monday it will be adding flights from Dane County Airport to LaGuardia in New York City. Those flights will start in September. Delta already has flights direct to LaGuardia, bringing the total number of daily trips to NYC to three. The Dane County Regional Airport offers direct flights to 17 cities nationwide.

Bird lovers select Wisconsin’s favorite “fat bird” (UNDATED)

Wisconsin bird lovers have picked their favorite fat bird. May 2-9, people were invited to vote daily for their favorite bulbous bird in the bracket-style elimination tournament. Shelly Torkelson is with the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin says “the pictures are adorable and some of them are kind of hilarious.” The “Spherical White-throated Sparrow” received the most votes this year. Fat Bird Week is an effort to raise awareness about Wisconsin’s endangered birds. Torkelson says there are 68 species in Wisconsin that are endangered, threatened or have declining populations. Find pics of all this year’s fat birds and resources to help Wisconsin’s native birds at www.wisconservation.org.