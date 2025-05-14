Wisconsin AM News Summary

Childcare providers rally at Capitol (MADISON)

Childcare educators from across Wisconsin rallied at the Capitol on Tuesday as part of a National “Day Without Child Care” and asking lawmakers to provide financial support. The average wage of a childcare worker in Wisconsin is just $13 an hour. Governor Tony Evers’ proposed $480 million childcare measure was among more than 600 items which Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee deleted from his proposed state budget last week. Many childcare operators fear they may have to close if state funding is not forthcoming.

Vos says legislature unlikely to require sprinklers in older buildings (MADISON)

State lawmakers are not likely to require sprinkler systems to be retrofitted to older apartment buildings in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was asked about that in the wake of a deadly Mother’s Day fire in Milwaukee. The Republican leader who is himself a landlord said any such requirement would make it more expensive to rent an apartment, because landlords would pass costs on to tenants. Sunday’s fire at the four-story Milwaukee apartment building built in 1968 killed five people and displaced dozens. Many older Wisconsin residential buildings are not required to have sprinklers.

Assembly passes bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe and dispense contraceptives (MADISON)

The state Assembly approves a bipartisan bill allowing pharmacists in Wisconsin to prescribe and dispense birth control to those 18 years or older. The bill’s author, Republican Representative Joel Kitchens of Sturgeon Bay, said nearly half of the pregnancies in Wisconsin are unplanned each year, and the highest rate is among young women in poverty. More than two-thirds of unplanned deliveries are paid for by Medicaid. The bill applies to oral hormonal contraceptives and patches. It passed on an 87-10 vote Tuesday – but whether it can pass in the Senate is another matter – Kitchens noted similar legislation has the Assembly three times previously without gaining a Senate vote.

Gableman objects to language in OLR report on misconduct charges (MADISON)

A Former State Supreme Court Justice won’t argue misconduct charges but objects to how they were delivered. The state Office of Lawyer Regulation is requesting that Michael Gableman’s law license be suspended for three years. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that O L R called Gableman’s failed review of the 2020 presidential election “selfish” and that he held a “personal desire to overturn” the results of the election. Gableman says he cannot defend against the allegations against him, but maintains that “reality is more nuanced” and that O L R’s claims he was selfish are overblown. An independent magistrate will make a ruling on the case, and the State Supreme court will have to sign off on any punishment.

One person injured in Madison chemical fire (MADISON)

One person was injured in a Monday chemical explosion at a Madison laboratory. Madison Fire says the fire started at an industrial office building on the city’s west side Monday afternoon. Investigators say there was an inadvertent chemical reaction with red phosphorus, and a worker in the lab was caught in the blast. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The building was evacuated while a hazmat team cleared it, and handed back to the property owner. It will have to undergo cleanup before being reopened for operation.

Flags to fly at half-staff for Hmong-Lao Veterans Day (UNDATED)

Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day. Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed May 14th as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin. Evers says thousands of Hmong-Lao people fought alongside the U.S. during the Vietnam war, and many were forced to leave their homes after facing retribution from the Vietnamese and Lao governments for their service. Those soldiers then resettled all over the United States, including Wisconsin. Wisconsin is home to the third-largest Hmong population in the U.S.

Evers announces $1 million in grants to recruit and train teachers (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers announces $1 million to go towards teacher training and recruitment. Three non-profits will receive funding through the Teacher Training and Recruitment grant program, which the governor says will support efforts to train and recruit teachers where shortages are most prevalent in the state. The grants cover two years of program costs to recruit, train, and license teachers. Funding is going to help place teachers in the Madison and Milwaukee areas, along with Wisconsin’s low-income, urban school districts. The governor’s office estimates the funding will provide training for more than 230 teachers.

Teen who drowned in Wisconsin River identified (WAUSAU)

A teen who drowned in the Wisconsin River in Wausau on Sunday has been identified. He was Israel Tambwe, who came to Wausau with his family as refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo- according to the refugee resettlement agency Ethiopian Community Development Council. The 16-year-old was active in his Church, playing piano and helping with their Swahili services. Police haven’t released further details on the drowning but foul play is not suspected- the refugee resettlement agency is taking donations to help cover Tambwe’s final expenses.

Man arrested in wife’s 2016 death (SHAWANO)

A Shawano County man is arrested nine years after the death of his wife. James Radford originally told police that his wife Sabrina shot herself back in 20-16, but officers said the evidence never really added up to a suicide. Now the 39-year-old has been arrested and is facing reckless homicide charges, accused of pulling the trigger on her during an argument. He’s being held on an 800 thousand dollar bond, facing decades in prison if found guilty. No trial dates have been set.