Wisconsin AM News Summary

Duggan enters not guilty pleas as supporters rally outside federal courthouse (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Duggan enters not guilty pleas to federal charges. There were supporters of Duggan outside the federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee Thursday as the judge walked in alongside her attorneys. The hearing lasted about five minutes as an attorney entered not guilty pleas to charges that Duggan assisted an undocumented immigrant evade ICE officers outside her courtroom last month. A federal judge set a trial date for July 21 and Duggan left the courthouse without answering questions. The defense still has a motion to dismiss the entire case, claiming that Duggan has judicial immunity and that the federal charges violate the U.S. Constitution. Speakers at the rally in support of Duggan included Christine Neuman-Ortiz with the advocacy group Voces de la Frontera. She characterized the charges against Dugan as “an intimidation tactic,” by the Trump administration.

State Republicans have a lot to discuss during convention (WAUSAU)

Wisconsin Republicans have a lot on their plate as they gather for the state party convention in Wausau. UW-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky said that includes next year’s state Supreme Court election with conservative justice Rebecca Bradley on the ballot, the governor’s race, defending their majorities in the state Senate and Assembly and the congressional seats of Derrick Van Orden and Bryan Steil. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann is the only announced Republican candidate for governor, Democratic Governor Tony Evers has yet to announce whether he’ll seek a third term. The convention takes place today and Saturday at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center.

Republican leaders want budget & tax cut meeting with Evers (MADISON)

At the Capitol, budget talks between the governor and legislative leaders have failed to get off ground. On Thursday, state Senate leaders at least agreed it’s been a while since Governor Tony Evers introduced his proposed budget. Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said that was 87 days ago, and all Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee have done is to strip hundreds of “essential items” from Evers’ budget. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Evers and his staff have had a plan that the Senate worked out with the Assembly “to provide meaningful tax relief to hard working families since March.” Hesselbein said the legislature should be debating the budget. LeMahieu said the Democratic governor needs to meet with Republicans before the end of the week to keep the process on schedule. Evers office said he’s looking forward “to continuing good-faith dialogue” including childcare education funding and tax cuts “when Republicans have a proposal they are prepared to discuss. ”

Shots fired report at municipal building may have been door slamming (MILWAUKEE)

Reports of an active shooter in downtown Milwaukee’s Zeidler Municipal Building on Thursday resulted in a massive police response – but turned out to be unfounded. Mayor Cavalier Johnson told reporters Thursday afternoon that an employee who was terminated may have slammed a door one or multiple times and that created a loud noise that sounded like gunfire. Employees were advised to shelter in place as part of safety procedures. A comprehensive search of the building by police did not locate any evidence that a shooting took place.

DNR encouraging Wisconsinites to take ATV/UTV safety course (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging you to take an ATV/UTV safety class before heading out this spring. Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Jacob Holsclaw says they want people to be safe and responsible out on the trails. Any operator at least age 12 and born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, is required to complete an approved safety course and carry their proof of certification while riding. More information on safety classes can be found by visiting the DNR’s website.

Department of Veteran Affairs launches redesigned website (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a redesigned and streamlined website. The overhaul should provide veterans and their families with an improved experience that connects them with all state veteran benefits and services. Veterans Secretary James Bond says it’s more than just a visual update and reflects months of collaboration with Wisconsin veterans and their advocates. The site features a streamlined design, simplified navigation, improved search functions, and mobile-friendly responsiveness. To see the updated site, head to WisVets.com.

Sen Baldwin says House Republicans plan to gut Medicaid to pay for tax cuts (WASHINGTON DC)

Wisconsin US Senator Tammy Baldwin says House Republicans are planning to gut Medicaid to pay for tax cuts. Baldwin and fellow Senate Democrats say the proposed cuts will harm Wisconsinites who need help the most. In a bill introduced this week, Republicans plan to enforce a working requirement to qualify for Medicaid, reduce the minimum staffing for nursing homes, and require more frequent financial screenings for patients receiving aid.

Green Bay PD dive team gets special certification (GREEN BAY)

Green Bay police got some special training to rescue people in fast moving water. It’s called swiftwater rescue, and requires very special equipment and training. Green Bay’s Dive Team took a 5 day course and got new gear to qualify for those rescues. A police spokesman told W L U K TV in Green Bay the department is now better able to save lives during floods and during other disaster situations.

Madison plants 100-thousandth tree along city roads (MADISON)

Madison has reached a milestone in bringing green back to the community. Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway announced Thursday that Madison planted its 100-thousandth tree along city roads. The tree, a specially designed elm tree created at UW-Madison, is resistant to Dutch Elm disease and other illnesses. Many of the 100-thousand plantings were to replace elm and ash trees that are vulnerable to invasive species and infestations.

Milkweed is DNR plant of the year (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources names its 2025 Plant of the Year. The DNR Rare Plant Monitoring Program selected milkweed, which is the only plant where monarch butterflies lay their eggs and the only food that monarch caterpillars eat. Monarchs breed in Wisconsin during the spring and summer months and need milkweed to survive. The DNR encouraged people to keep planting milkweed to help the monarch population. Five of the 13 milkweed plants native to Wisconsin are listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern, A list of native plant sales and native plants nurseries is available on the DNR’s website.