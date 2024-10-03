Wisconsin AM News Summary

Campaigns remain focused on Wisconsin (UNDATED)

The presidential campaigns continue to focus on Wisconsin. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign at Ripon College today, while former President Donald Trump will return to the state this weekend. Ripon is known as the historic birthplace of the Republican Party. Trump’s Sunday stop in Juneau comes just days after his events in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane County. The latest Marquette Law School poll shows Harris leading Trump 52 to 48 percent among both registered and likely voters in Wisconsin.

Latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Harris narrowly leads Trump (MILWAUKEE)

The latest Marquette Law School poll shows Democrat Kamala Harris continues to lead Republican Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Like an poll in early September, it remains a close race with Harris holding a four point lead over Trump among both registered and likely voters. Harris’ four-point margin is within the 4.4 percentage point margin of error. In the Senate race, Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin has seen her lead over Republican challenger Eric Hovde grow to seven points among registered and likely voters.

Lots of ticks submitted to Marshfield Clinic for study (MARSHFIELD)

Wisconsin residents are sending a lot of ticks to researchers this year. Marshfield Clinic is doing a long term study on the tick population in Wisconsin and how it’s changing. Researchers asked people who remove or find ticks to send them in, and so far over 54-hundred have been submitted. In addition to the more common deer tick which carries Lyme disease, the team also received 13 Lone Star ticks, which are rare in the state. A bite from the Lone Star tick can cause an illness that makes people allergic to meats and other animal proteins.

Wisconsin animal shelters handling pets from hurricane affected areas (UNDATED)

Wisconsin humane groups are helping animals displaced by Hurricane Helene. A group of 45 dogs and 25 cats arrived in Wisconsin on Wednesday and were taken to various shelters in the state. The Dane County Humane Society is assisting with 10 cats. Spokeswoman Lisa Bernard says that will open up space in affected areas to handle local lost pets and reunite them with their owners. D C H S will let the public know when the animals they’ve received are up for adoption.

Finalists named for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Over 130 products were initially nominated for the competition, which looks to highlight the state’s diverse manufacturing industry. The eight finalists include the Dauntless Maple Syrup Evaporator, The Works Burger Blend seasoning, Custom Built Metal Benches from Production Grinding and Machining, the X739 Signature Series Lawn Tractor, Revo Magnet Trigger Alarm, Jolly Good Soda, Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs, and Military Medals and Insignia. The winners will compete in matchups to determine the Top 4 and those four products will compete in one final popular vote round to determine the ultimate winner.

More details on overnight business fire in La Crosse area (TOWN OF CAMPBELL)

Firefighters spent roughly 21 hours fighting a fire at a La Crosse area business Tuesday into Wednesday. Town of Campbell Fire Chief Nate Melby says high winds made the fire even more difficult to fight. Melby says the fire at the Omaha Track railroad tie recycling yard on French Island is the largest industrial fire in the communities history. There were no injuries are fatalities as a result of the fire. No damage estimates are available yet, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Report: state’s elder care industry will need to add beds (UNDATED)

A new report finds huge challenges looming for Wisconsin’s elder care industry.

The number of Wisconsinites 75 and older is expected to increase by by nearly 75% over the next 20 years, according to the study by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association. Researcher Kevin Dospoy says by 2030 we’re the state is looking at an additional 33,000 new beds that will be needed just to keep our current ratio of essentially 194 beds for every 1000 people over the age of 75. As of last year, the state totaled about 80,000 beds in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.