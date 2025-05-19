Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin Republican party delegates asked to stop squabbling (ROTHSCHILD)

Squabbling within the Republican Party of Wisconsin and its county parties must end. That message at the state party convention in Rothschild over the weekend came from 3rd District Congressman Derrick Van Orden, who asked delegates to put aside “petty differences” and work together. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said inter party squabbling is the worst he’s seen since entering politics 15 years ago. He said he won’t pick sides in the disputes between MAGA Republicans and more moderate members of the party, but asked both sides to abide by the decisions of state party leadership.

Johnson blasts House deficit bill at state Republican party convention (ROTHCHILD)

“It’s fake.” That’s the message U.S. Senator Ron Johnson delivered to delegates at the weekend’s state Republican Party Convention in Rothschild, regarding the House deficit reduction bill. Johnson said “the big, beautiful bill isn’t what it’s advertised to be” and will actually be increasing the federal budget deficit by a total of about $4 trillion over the next 10 years. Johnson told delegates he’s “digging his heels in” even as other Senate Republicans oppose the House bill due to its cuts to Medicaid, arguing that will harm working Americans.

UW System’s state funding takes another drop to 44th in the nation (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s higher ed funding takes another drop. According to the latest analysis from a national organization of state higher education executives, the Universities of Wisconsin ranked 44th out of 50 states in public funding in 2024 — a drop of one spot from 2023. That’s behind Illinois and Michigan, which ranked 1st and 2nd, as well as below neighboring Iowa and Minnesota. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said more public investment is urgent. Just 18 percent of the UW System’s current two-year budget of $13.7 billion comes from state taxpayers. Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal included the largest increase ever for the UW system – $856 million, a number unlikely to survive budget deliberations in the Republican controlled legislature.

Many people still not wearing life jackets on water, says DNR (UNDATED)

Life jackets are the best way to save your life on the water, but many people still aren’t wearing them. D N R warden Darren Kuhn tells W X P R in Rhinelander that every boat is required to have as many life preservers or jackets on board as passengers, but that many people simply stow them away. He says no one is going to rush to open compartments and get out a life jacket when an emergency happens. The D N R issues around 500 citations a year for failure to have life saving devices, and most people who drown on Wisconsin lakes were not wearing a jacket.

DHS reminds you to do a tick check and wear bug spray to prevent bites (MADISON)

The state health department is reminding you to check for ticks when you come in from outdoor activities. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborne says tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease and Alpha-Gal Syndrome can be devastating. Be sure to wear long pants and tuck them in your socks when in wooded areas or scrub to prevent ticks from getting up your legs, and wear E P A approved bug spray when outdoors. Also be sure to check your pets when they come in as well, because ticks can travel on their fur and bite you indoors.

DNR advocating for increased budget request (MADSION)

The Department of Natural Resources is advocating for its proposed budget. DNR Secretary Karen Hyun says from the the budget meetings she’s had with legislators, it’s clear that there’s bipartisan interest and support for state parks, and she’s hopeful that the budget that makes it to the governor’s desk will reflect that. The DNR is requesting $1.2 billion in the next biennial budget, a 2% increase. Republicans who control the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee will need to approve any increase in funding.

DNR has funding available to promote ATV safety (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources has funding available for organizations to promote ATV/UTV safety. Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Jacob Holsclaw says it’s a great avenue for the DNR to be able to connect with local organizations that will spread the word on how to enjoy ATVs and UTVs safely. Organizations are encouraged to apply for this two-year program by the end of May for up to $316,464 in funding annually. Visit the DNR’s website for more information on how to apply for funding.