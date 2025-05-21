Wisconsin AM News Summary

Day of Action for Gun Violence Prevention (MADISON)

Tuesday was a Day of Action for Gun Violence Prevention at the Capitol in Madison. Gun safety advocates and Democratic lawmakers pushed for legislative solutions to gun violence in Wisconsin. Milwaukee state Senator LaTonya Johnson said things like universal background checks and mandatory waiting periods on gun purchases, reporting requirements on lost and stolen guns and red flag laws are “common sense” protections. Representative Sheila Stubs of Madison said “not doing anything” is a decision made by Republican lawmakers that is costing lives. Republican lawmakers stripped firearms provisions out of Governor Tony Evers proposed state budget but are offering a bill this session to exempt gun safes and guns locks from state sales tax.

Evers pressed on budget as he kicks off “Pothole Patrol” tour (WAUSAU)

Governor Tony Evers kicked off his annual “Pothole Patrol” tour in Wausau on Tuesday – and was asked about state budget negotiations with Republican legislative leaders. The Democratic governor said they’ve had one face-to-face meeting and staff have met together several times. That face-to-face meeting took place in March, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu say another is needed soon, to keep the process on schedule. WisPolitics reported late Tuesday that the leaders and the governor will meet on Wednesday. The current two-year budget runs out at the end of June. Evers said he’s confident they can get the job done before that. The Democratic governor said it’s too soon to say what tax cuts in the final budget might look like.

Cellcom CEO confirms cyber attack took down services (HOWARD)

The CEO of Wisconsin based mobile carrier Cellcom confirms a cyber attack took down its voice and data services last week. CEO Bridget Rirden made the announcement in an unscripted YouTube video on Tuesday. She says there is no evidence to show that personal customer data like payment cards, bank account information, or Social Security numbers have been compromised. Rirden says tech crews have been brought in from around the country but there’s no timeline for when service will be completely restored. Most Cellcom customers have been without voice and data service since last Thursday, leaving them to rely on web-based messengers to connect with family and friends. Some services were restored on Monday including voice calls between Cellcom Customers.

State Senate committee hold public hearing on film tax credit (MADISON)

At the Capitol on Tuesday, a committee hearing for a bill to provide a tax credit for companies filming movies and tv in Wisconsin. Milwaukee Based film producer Jeffrey Kurz says productions are currently bypassing Wisconsin, and the tax credit would a tremendous economic and branding opportunity for the state. Rachel Harrison is a stunt performer born and raised in Wisconsin and says attracting productions would create thousands of jobs and the opportunity for Wisconsin to get involved in the multi billion dollar film industry. The bill would allow companies to apply for a 30% credit equal to costs of salary or wages for Wisconsin residents working on productions. It would also create a state film office to implement the tax credits.

Search for missing boater on Lake Monona suspended (MADISON)

The search for a missing boater on Lake Monona in Madison could resume today (Wednesday) or Thursday. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search on Tuesday due to rainy and windy weather. Four people were on board a sailboat which capsized Friday night. One person drifted to shore on the overturned boat while three others stayed with a kayak that had been tied to it. The sheriff’s office rescued two of them but the third person – who was not wearing a life jacket – has not been accounted for.

Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor announces 2026 run for State Supreme Court (MADISON)

A liberal judge announces she’s running for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Chris Taylor, a Madison-based judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, announced Tuesday she’ll challenge incumbent conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley in 2026. Taylor ran unopposed for an open seat on the appeals court in 2023. She represented a Madison district in the state Assembly from 2011 until 2020 when Governor Tony Evers appointed her to the Dane County Court seat left vacant when current Justice Jill Karofsky won her election. A win by Taylor or another liberal would further tip the balance in the Court in favor of liberals, 5 to 2.

Democrat “Ironstache” Randy Bryce announces candidacy for 1st Congressional District (JANESVILLE)

A familiar face hopes to take on Republican Bryan Steil in next year’s race for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. Democrat Randy Bryce, nicknamed IronStache, launched his 2026 campaign (Tuesday) morning. He’s a veteran and former iron worker who ran against Steil in 2018 after former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan retired as the representative for Wisconsin’s First District. In his campaign launch video, Bryce strikes a populist tone, saying the race isn’t about left versus right but rather “the billionaires versus the rest of us.” Steil won that 2018 race by 12 percentage points .