Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bill requiring K-12 child sexual abuse prevention programming advances (MADISON)

At the Capitol, legislation requiring child sexual abuse prevention programming in Wisconsin K-12 schools advances. The bill was approved Wednesday by the Assembly Committee on Children and Families, where Appleton Democrat Lee Snodgrass noted it would not apply to private schools. She said it should include all children in the state of Wisconsin. Oconomowoc Republican Barb Dittrich didn’t disagree while citing the recent case of a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl on his bus. Dittrich said it’s critical to teach kids safety at an appropriate age and called the bill the start of something very positive. The bill requires school boards to provide at least one instructional session to pupils in 4K through grade 12, specifies what that program must cover, and requires that parents be notified and given the option to exempt their students.

Johnson hearing platforms COVID-19 vaccine risk claims (WASHINGTON DC)

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson claims the Biden administration downplayed COVID Vaccine links to inflammation of the heart muscle. Johnson, Chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, held a hearing Wednesday afternoon to go along with his 2,400 page report. In the hearing he claimed numerous documents requested by citizens and reporters through the Freedom of Information Act held heavy redactions, which were applied by the Biden Administration. He claimed that the administration failed “to immediately warn the public about myocarditis and other serious adverse events linked to the COVID-19 injections.” Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat representing Connecticut, disagreed with the idea that the vaccines were dangerous, noting that they have been credited with saving millions of lives.

Oak Creek approves Buc-ee’s construction (OAK CREEK)

Buc-ees will be coming to the Milwaukee area. The Oak Creek City Council approved a plan for a massive gas station and convenience store on the corner of I-94 and Elm Road in what is currently a farm field. Critics protested the placement at the Tuesday night meeting, saying it’s too close to residential areas and could cause backups and congestion. The Texas based chain is planning to build a 73-thousand square foot station with 120 gas pumps. It’s unclear when construction will start, as Buc-ee’s and the Wisconsin D O T are still working on a traffic study for the project.

State Supreme Court rejects another appeal from Steven Avery (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t hear another appeal from Steven Avery. Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County and has submitted numerous appeals throughout his time in prison. The latest attempt from Avery’s attorneys said there was evidence an alternate suspect committed the murder, but that was rejected by both the circuit and appeals courts. The Supreme Court’s denial is just one sentence long and unsigned. Avery, now 62 years old, is incarcerated at Fox Lake Correctional Institution in Dodge County.

Committee chair says riot penalties bill has issues that must be addressed (MADISON)

At the Capitol, a Republican bill to increase penalties for rioting in Wisconsin is paused for now. The legislation received significant opposition earlier this month in the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee and was not given a committee vote on Wednesday. Democrats Ryan Clancy of Milwaukee and Andrew Hysell of Sun Prairie were pleased, calling the bill legal overreach that could be used against legitimate protests. The bill’s author, Two Rivers Republican Shae Sortwell, accused them of falsely claiming the bill was “pulled” from Wednesday’s agenda when a vote hadn’t officially been scheduled. Committee chair Representative Ron Tusler told WisPolitics in a statement that the bill in its current form has “constitutional, common-sense, and enforcement issues” and will not receive a vote until those are addressed.

10-year-old dies in Richland County UTV crash (DAYTON)

A 10-year-old dies in a Richland County UTV crash. It happened Saturday on private property in the township of Dayton. Investigation by the Department of Natural Resources determined that the boy and a passenger were riding on private property when the driver took a quick turn, causing the small UTV to tip over on the driver’s side. The DNR is still determining safety certifications and helmet use. The boy’s death marks the 13th ATV/UTV related fatality in Wisconsin already this year. There were 40 such fatal crashes last year.

Expect busy roads this Memorial Day weekend (UNDATED)

Wisconsin roads will be busy this Memorial Day weekend. State trooper Zak McArdle says slow down and be courteous to other drivers on the road. McArdle says there might be construction projects underway while you travel to your destination, so be aware of any lane changes and move over or slow down for constructions workers and vehicles. You can get up to date traffic info by visiting 511wi.gov or downloading the 511 Wisconsin app.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and UW Health reach agreement (MADISON)

Blue Cross Blue Shield and UW Health have a new contract. The multi-year contract ensures that members of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin will continue to have uninterrupted access to care at UW Health locations. Anthem Wisconsin President Paul Nobile says Anthem members should always have access to high-quality and affordable care, which is why both sides stayed committed to working out an agreement. The contract applies to all Anthem members covered by employer-based Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans in Wisconsin.