Wisconsin AM News Summary

DHS tracks impacts of SNAP cuts (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services highlights the impact of President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill on food benefits. House Republicans narrowly passed the budget reconciliation bill with a set of proposals to cut funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides provides food benefits to low-income families. The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration. DHS has started to analyze how these cuts would impact all Wisconsinites, including taking food away from families, shifting costs to state taxpayers, and increasing red-tape requirements making it harder to get food assistance. Wisconsin Medicaid Director Bill Hanna says the cuts would cost Wisconsin approximately $314 million every year while putting 90,000 state residents at risk of losing SNAP benefits, which are also known as “FoodShare” in Wisconsin. SNAP assists nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites and can be used at most stores as well as many farmers markets.

Video footage shows Duggan talking with ICE agents (MILWAUKEE)

Video footage is released in the case of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. The video released by Milwaukee County through an open records request shows Dugan speaking to federal agents on April 18 in the hallway outside her courtroom as they waited to arrest an undocumented immigrant. It’s evidence in a federal criminal case against Dugan, indicted May 13 on counts of obstructing a federal agency and concealing an undocumented immigrant. Prosecutors accuse the 66-year-old judge of allowing Eduardo Flores-Ruiz to leave her courtroom through another exit. ICE agents chased him down and took him into custody outside the courthouse. Duggan was arrested a week later.

Dems propose childcare funding (MADISON)

Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are responding to a crisis for childcare in the state. Senator Kelda Roys of Madison says state funding is urgently needed. During a Thursday press conference, Roys said $480 million is the minimum investment needed to stabilize the childcare industry in Wisconsin and keep it afloat. She said Democrats are sick of hearing excuses from Republicans, citing U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s comment that he’s ‘never thought it was society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s kids.’ Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee removed over $400 million in childcare funding from Governor Tony Evers proposed state budget, and efforts to increase funding will need Republican support.

Clean Wisconsin responds to PSC approval of new We Energies gas fired plants (MADISON)

An environmental group opposes new gas fired plants that will power AI data centers in Wisconsin. The state Public Service Commission has approved We Energies’ proposal to spend nearly $1.5 billion on two new natural gas fired plants in Oak Creek and Kenosha County. Clean Wisconsin says the plants will serve demand largely driven by Microsoft’s AI data center in Mt. Pleasant. We Energies plans to operate the plants in the communities for the next 30 years. Clean Wisconsin says that will be a windfall for We Energies shareholders but come at the expense of Wisconsin communities, as burning methane at the plants will release hundreds of tons of ozone-causing nitrogen oxides and particulate matter every year.

Musky season opens this weekend (UNDATED)

It’s time to get out the big tackle and get ready to reel in some monsters. Musky season opens up on Wisconsin waters on Saturday. W X P R in Rhinelander reports that northern Wisconsin waters are warmer than usual this season, so that means the muskies are done spawning and should be looking to feed. That could make for some excellent fishing for the Memorial Day weekend. Wardens remind you to have proper gear on hand to handle larger fish, like a sturdy net, pliers to remove hooks, and gloves to protect from bites.

GoFundMe set up for victim of UW-P shooting (PLATTEVILLE)

A fundraiser has been established to help the family of one of the victims in a deadly shooting at UW-Platteville. A GoFundMe has been set up in the memory of 22-year-old Kelsie Martin of Beloit who was shot and killed on Monday. Martin just graduated with a psychology degree a few days before the shooting. Police say she was shot in a campus residence hall by 22-year old Hallie Helms who then fatally shot herself. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Higher ed leaders caution how Big Beautiful Bill could impact financial aid (MADISON)

Wisconsin higher education leaders are addressing potential changes to federal financial aid programs and how they could impact students. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman says it makes no sense to narrow educational opportunities and he’s dumbfounded that cutting educational opportunities would even be considered. Madison College student Jose Villarreal says without PELL grants, which could me impacted, he might not be able to afford college at all. The Big Beautiful Bill passed in the U.S. House early Thursday morning, would place new caps on the amount of federal student loans parents and students can take out.

Memorial Day weekend reminders from the DNR (UNDATED)

Some Memorial Day weekend reminders from the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says if you’re planning on riding an ATV or UTV this weekend make sure to wear a helmet and seatbelt, drive sober, and follow all route rules. Don’t travel in unfamiliar areas and let someone not riding with you know where you’re going and when you’ll return. The DNR is also asking you to keep wildlife wild by keeping a respectful distance and observing from afar. Don’t feed wild animals and try not to interrupt their normal social behaviors. More info can be found on the DNR website.