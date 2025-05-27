Wisconsin AM News Summary

Dane & Milwaukee Counties face 2026 budget shortfalls (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s two largest counties face budget shortfalls next year. Wisconsin Act 12 gave Milwaukee County authority for a new 0.4% sales tax implemented last year which provided a brief surplus. Now, faced with a $46.7 million budget deficit for 2026, the county is planning major spending cuts for the first time in years. That’s likely to include cutting raises for county employees and across-the-board departmental spending cuts. In Dane County a projected $31 million budget deficit for next year has County Executive Melissa Agard asking departments to submit budgets with a 4% base reduction and to refrain from requesting new staff positions or major capital projects.

Bradyn’s Law ready for Assembly vote (MADISON)

At the Capitol, legislation known as Bradyn’s Law has passed the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. Representative Brent Jacobson of Mosinee says it keeps state law current with dangers teens face online amid a rise in sextortion — soliciting intimate images from victims and threatening to release them if they don’t pay up. The bill, named after a Wisconsin teen who took his own life after falling prey to sextortion, designates the offense as a class B felony punishable by up to 60 years in prison. It’s now ready to be scheduled for a vote by the full Assembly.

Man pleads not guilty in shooting that seriously injured his brother (STEVENS POINT)

A Portage County man accused of shooting his brother during an argument pleads not guilty to attempted homicide. Justin Wojtalewicz entered the plea for that count and several others including aggravated battery, recklessly endangering safety, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators say he shot Ryan Wojtalewicz in the leg, causing serious injuries. The 42-year-old was arrested at the scene and has been held on a one-million-dollar bond and will face a week-long trial in mid-August. There’s been no update on Ryan’s condition since the March incident, at the time doctors said his leg could require amputation.

There’s plenty to see this summer in Southern Wisconsin, says Tourism Sec Sayers (MADISON)

You don’t have to make a long trek to find natural wonders this summer. Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers says there are plenty of places to visit in southern Wisconsin. One of those places is Taliesin, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Spring Green. It was the home of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. You could also visit places like Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan to see fantastic sand dunes and the beautiful Lake Michigan Coast, or the many sections of the Kettle Moraine State Park in southeast Wisconsin. Find your trip online at Travel Wisconsin dot Com.

Avoid fire relates injuries as summer arrives (UNDATED)

Summer is here which means more grilling, backyard campfires and burning brush. UW Health Adult Trauma Dr. Patrick Shahan says to avoid fire related injuries, make sure that the area doesn’t have unnecessary bottles of fuel canisters of gas, loose leaf litter or other flammable objects. Shahan says don’t use anything that is not specifically labeled as a fire starter to start a fire, such as gasoline, diesel or any other type of accelerant. Shahan says if you do experience a burn, don’t hesitate to reach out to a local care provider to find out what treatment is needed.

Evers touts success of virtual job fairs for fired federal workers (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is touting the success of recent virtual job fairs for federal workers. The job fairs were made available to federal workers impacted by the Trump administration’s mass firings. 300 people participated in the job fairs that focused on eight high-demand job sectors ranging from healthcare and IT to law enforcement and engineering. The job fairs were part of several initiatives from the Evers administration to support fired federal workers including a new online federal worker portal and other resources to connect people with available work. Ever has announced multiple lawsuits challenging the firings.