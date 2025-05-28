Wisconsin AM News Summary

Nine deaths on Wisconsin roads over Memorial Day weekend (UNDATED)

The Memorial Day weekend fatality count on Wisconsin roads stands at nine. In Lincoln County, a 22-year-old woman is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning crash which killed a 26-year-woman passenger. Other deaths included a crash in Marinette County Friday night in which three people were killed when a driver ran a stop sign and a wrong way crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County Monday morning which killed two and critically injured a third person. Two others died in crashes on Sunday in Racine County and Jefferson County.

Body recovered from lake confirmed as that of missing boater (MADISON)

The body of a missing boater recovered from a Madison lake is identified. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the body of 25-year-old Colin Y. Smith of Madsion was recovered from Lake Monona last Friday. His preliminary cause of death is listed as drowning. Smith was one of four people on board a sailboat which overturned on the lake a week and a half earlier. One person made it to shore and the others were rescued after clinging to a kayak. A statement from the Smith family thanks the community for its prayers and support and the voluntary Bruce’s Legacy search-and-recovery team and others for their loved one’s recovery.

Help stop the spread of invasive aquatic species (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources asks anglers to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Wisconsin law requires draining livewells, motors and containers before leaving a boat launch or fishing spot to prevent transport of diseases and invasive species from one waterbody to the next. The DNR says you can help by inspecting all fishing equipment for attached aquatic plants, animals or mud. If anything is attached, make sure you remove it before heading to a new body of water. You should also dispose of unwanted bait in the trash and never move live fish away from a waterbody. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Routine traffic stop leads to two meth arrests (IOWA COUNTY)

A traffic stop in Iowa County leads to two meth arrests. The Iowa County Sheriff’s office says a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on a Volkswagen due to a suspended registration associated with unpaid parking violations. The sheriff’s office says during the stop, the deputy reported suspicious behavior which prompted the deployment of a K9 unit. A search of the vehicle revealed a lockable zipper bag in the trunk containing a crystal-like substance which tested positive for meth. A 35-year-old Gays Mills woman and a 50-year-old Juneau woman were arrested and taken to the Iowa County jail.

Meriter nurses begin strike (MADISON)

Nurses at Madison’s UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital are on strike. Nearly 1,000 nurses began their strike Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for Meriter says visiting nurses were onboarded over the weekend to help the hospital. Nurses represented by SEIU issued a formal 10-day strike notice to the hospital earlier this month. SEIU and Meriter have met more than 20 times since January, with key issues during negations including workplace safety, pay increases, and staffing. The two sides are expected to meet again Thursday.

Time is running out to apply for a chance at elk license (UNDATED)

You have until Saturday to apply for a chance at a 2025 elk hunting license. Wisconsin’s expanding elk population has had an annual hunt in the Clam Lake Elk Range since 2018 and since 2024 in the Black River Elk Range. The Black River Elk Range will have a 2025 quota of four antlered and five antlerless elk, and the Clam Lake Elk Range will have a quota of eight antlered elk split evenly between Tribal and state-licensed hunters. You can purchase your elk license applications through the Go Wild webpage, or in-person at license agents across the state.

Dane County judge suspended for violations of judicial conduct (MADISON)

A Dane County Judge has been suspended from the bench for judicial misconduct. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Circuit Court Judge Ellen Berz suspended for 7 days without pay for the incidents from 2019 and 2021. The state’s Judicial Commission accused Berz of arguing with a defendant in a child sexual assault case and also leaving the court by herself to arrest a defendant who missed a court date. Berz also pleaded guilty to 5th or 6th time O W I charges in 2023. The Supreme Court in its ruling said judges are meant to be impartial and have high standards of conduct.

Check out the Wonders Of Wisconsin with help from Travel Wisconsin (UNDATED)

You can check out Wisconsin’s natural wonders this summer with some help from the Department of Tourism. Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers says the state’s tourism website has a fantastic guide to all of the places that make Wisconsin unique. That includes places like Witches Gulch in the Dells, Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park in Door County and more. Find out more online at Travel Wisconsin dot Com.