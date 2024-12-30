Wisconsin AM News Summary 12-30-24

Milwaukee man accused in fatal Kentucky shooting (SPRINGFIELD KY)

Investigators say a Milwaukee crime is connected to a homicide in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police allege 23-year-old Roosevelt Davis of Milwaukee forced his way into a home on Friday morning and shot two women. One victim, Davis’ girlfriend, died. Davis was taken into custody later that day behind the wheel of a car connected to the shooting. Court documents state that Davis told police that he broke into a Milwaukee credit union on Christmas Day, used the money to buy two guns and camouflage, and drove to Kentucky for the purpose of killing the victims.

Kaul says intervention and treatment can help reduce OWI cases (MADISON) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul shares thoughts on impaired driving. In a year end interview, the AG said intervention and treatment can play a role in reducing OWI cases. Kaul said for those struggling with addiction, having interventions happen early in the process, and following up to support those is likely to reduce the number of cases. The Democratic AG said the state has some good programs in place for addiction and substance use treatment. Law enforcement will be out on New Years Eve, traditionally one of the most dangerous times for crashes involving drunk drivers. Kaul says he knows Wisconsin’s district attorneys make appropriate charging decisions in OWI cases.