Wisconsin AM News Summary

Coldplay will play Camp Randall (MADISON)

The Grammy award winning band is bringing its “Music of the Spheres” world tour to Madison some time in 2025. The concert will be the first at Camp Randall since The Rolling Stones played the stadium on the UW Madison campus in 1997. Pink Floyd played the first concert at Camp Randall in 1988, and Genesis and U2 have also performed there. Last week, Coldplay announced the band’s new album, titled “Moon Music,” at the Moon Saloon in rural Marathon County.

Evers announces broadband grants (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Administration announce funding for increased broadband. $115 million from the American Rescue Plan Act grant will go towards public facility expansion or improvement projects designed to provide reliable broadband access to local and tribal communities. Those could include libraries, community centers, or multi-purpose facilities. Projects are intended to serve disadvantaged populations impacted by the pandemic and who have limited to no broadband access. Funded projects must provide new, renovated, or expanded facilities, broadband/high-speed internet service, and other digital connectivity equipment. The maximum award is $4.25 million.

Everly has challenger for DPI Superintendent (SAUK PRAIRIE)

A challenger to state schools superintendent Jill Underly. Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright has announced he’s running for state Superintendent of Public Instruction. Wright is the first person to challenge Underly, who’s been in office since 2021 and announced her re-election campaign in September. Wright is a Democrat who ran for state Assembly in the 51st District in 2018 but lost to Republican Todd Novak by just over 300 votes.

Man who drowned in Lake Monona last month from NYC (MADISON)

A man whose body was pulled from Lake Monona last month was from New York City. The Dane County medical examiner’s office identified the man as 20-year-old Roan Vaughn of Brooklyn. His body was recovered from Monona Bay September 25th, and an autopsy was performed the next day. Madison police are trying to determine his cause of death, and how he ended up in the Lake.

Pair who died in Walworth County house fire ID’d (SPRING PRAIRIE)

Walworth County officials have identified two people who died in a weekend house fire in Spring Prairie. The Medical Examiner’s office says the two were 58-year-old Bradly Chapman and 85-year-old Sylvia Chapman. The two were discovered on the second floor of the home by fire crews, and were unable to be revived. The fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s department, and the cause of death for the victims has not been released.

Couple charged with starving infant son to death (SUN PRAIRIE)

A Sun Prairie couple is charged with starving their infant to death. 26- year-old De’Varius Keys and 21- year-old Taryn Strait face child neglect charges in the February death of their 23-day-old son. Prosecutors say the pair were mostly feeding the boy almond milk against doctors orders, and also failing to feed him every two hours. The Dane County DA’s office tells the State Journal it took this long to file charges because it didn’t get the case until August, and an autopsy report wasn’t available until the end of September. Strait is being held on a 5-thousand dollar bond, a warrant is out for Keys’ arrest.