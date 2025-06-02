Wisconsin AM News Summary

Madison hospital and striking nurses reach tentative agreement (MADISON)

The union representing striking nurses at a Madison hospital has reached tentative agreement with management. The Service Employees International Union Wisconsin strike began Tuesday and was set to end Sunday morning. Officials with Meriter Unity Point Health announced the pending agreement in a statement Saturday. SEIU said wage increases and what it termed “historic” contract language were achieved through the strike. A Meriter nurse who was a member of the union bargaining team said management has agreed to address “key safety and security concerns.”

ICE orders MPS teachers aide to self deport (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher’s aide with a pending visa application as a victim of human trafficking has been ordered to self deport to her home country of El Salvador by tomorrow (Tuesday). Marc Christopher is an attorney representing Yessenia (ye-say-nia) Ruano (ru-ah-no). He said they’re simply asking that she be allowed to remain until a determination can be made on her case. Ruano has been living in the U.S. since 2011 after being brought here by smugglers. She was granted permission to stay in February after applying for the visa allowing individuals who’ve been trafficked to remain while their cases are being processed. She learned during a scheduled check in at ICE offices in Milwaukee on Friday that the Trump administration has reversed that policy. Ruano has twin daughters born in the U.S. Today (Monday) is their birthday.

Wisconsin counties & cities on ICE ‘sanctuaries’ list (WASHINGTON DC)

Two Wisconsin counties and two cities are among hundreds of local governments listed as “sanctuary jurisdictions” by the Trump administration. Officials in Madison and Milwaukee said it’s unclear what landed them on the Department of Homeland Security list. Both vote heavily Democratic and have significant immigrant communities but neither has any sort of formal declaration as a sanctuary city. Dane County and Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin are also on the list. The Shawano County administrator said its inclusion must have been a mistake. Shawano County voted 67% for President Donald Trump in 2024. DHS noted on its website that the list can be reviewed and changed at any time.

Wisconsin grocers concerned about fate of FoodShare (UNDATED)

Wisconsin grocers have concerns about the future of the federally funded FoodShare program. That’s the state’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the House passed budget reconciliation bill makes deep cuts. Mike Semmann is president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He said without additional support or without some consideration at the federal level or state level, “some local grocery stores might not make it through.” The state Department of Health Services reports FoodShare benefits 700,000 residents. Semmann says that makes it financially viable to keep stores open in some communities. The WGA has asked its members to contact their representatives in Washington “to help add to the discussion about what it means to be a community grocer.”

Northwoods state forest celebrates its centennial this weekend (BOULDER JUNCTION)

Wisconsin’s largest state forest is turning 100 years old. W X P R in Rhinelander reports a celebration is planned this weekend for the centennial of the Northern Highland American Legion state forest. The nature reserve got its start in 1904, and was expanded to include the headwaters of several major rivers including the Wisconsin River in 1925. Events include a fishing lesson, a visit by Smokey Bear and a tree planting. The party starts at 9 am this Saturday at Crystal Lake in Boulder Junction.