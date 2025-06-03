Wisconsin AM News Summary

State budget talks advancing slowly (MADISON)

At the Capitol, the clock is running on the next two-year state budget. Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders have met twice so far. The two sides are attempting to reach consensus on tax cuts while the Joint Finance Committee works on the budget. If lawmakers don’t pass a new budget by the end of June, current spending levels will continue. A drawn-out impasse into late summer or fall would not be welcome by Wisconsin’s local governments and school districts, who need to know what their shared revenue and general school aids payments will be for their own budget planning. The last time that happened was in 2007, when then Governor Jim Doyle and Republican lawmakers reached a compromise in October.

Retired judges argue for dismissal of case against Dugan (MILWAUKEE)

Dozens of retired state and federal judges think the case against Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan should be dismissed. Dugan is facing federal charges for allegedly obstructing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in April, as they tried to detain Mexican immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruat the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Flores-Ruiz was arrested outside of the courthouse a short time later, and the FBI arrested Dugan at the courthouse a week later. An amicus brief in Dugan’s case was filed Friday, signed by 138 retired judges including former federal judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents. Echoing arguments made by Dugan’s attorneys, the judges conclude her conduct seems in line with official acts of a judge. For that reason, she should be immune from prosecution.

Compost drop off sites keep food waste out of landfill (DANE COUNTY)

An innovative effort to keep food waste out of the landfill. Dane County residents are now able to compost food scraps for free at five 24-hour drop-off sites throughout the county, with sixth to be added later this summer. Food and yard waste are among of the biggest contributors to the Dane County Landfill, making up over one-third of what gets dumped there, according to the county’s Department of Waste and Renewables. Burying food and organic waste in the landfill produces methane, a greenhouse gas that’s at least 20 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Acceptable waste includes fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and loose tea, eggshells, beans, nuts, shells, and seeds, all of which will be collected and taken to Purple Cow Organics, a regional resource for composting since 2008.

Democratic Congressmembers visit Wisconsin’s only ICE facility (DODGE COUNTY)

A pair of Wisconsin Democratic Congressmembers visited an ICE detention facility in Dodge County Monday. 2nd District Representative Mark Pocan says there weren’t any ICE officials on location during the visit, which made getting certain information difficult. Pocan says they couldn’t get details on how many people were detained, what the makeup of the detainees was, or why they were there. Pocan says they also couldn’t talk to any detainees without ICE permission. Pocan was joined by fellow Democrat Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who were conducting congressional oversight on the facility.

Volunteers still needed for Special Olympic Summer games (WHITEWATER)

You can volunteer for the Special Olympics Wisconsin later this week. The 2025 Summer games will be held Thursday through Saturday on the University of Wisconsin Whitewater campus. The university says roughly 300 volunteers are still needed for multiple roles throughout the weekend. No prior experience is needed to volunteer, and Special Olympics Wisconsin will provide training before the start of your shift. More than 1,400 athletes are set to compete in a number of events at UW – Whitewater’s athletic facilities this weekend. More information can be found by visiting the Special Olympics of Wisconsin website.

Trial starts for GBCI inmate accused of murder (GREEN BAY)

Trial begins for a Green Bay Correctional Institution inmate who allegedly killed his cellmate. Jackson Vogel faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 27 death of Micah Laureano at the Allouez prison. The charges include hate crime enhancers, as Vogel allegedly targeted Laureano due to his race and sexual preference. Vogel told police he choked Laureano. Laureano had 18 months left on a three-year sentence for crimes in Waukesha and Columbia counties. Vogel is serving a 20-year sentence for trying to kill his mother in Two Rivers when he was 16. Vogel’s trial began on Monday morning and is expected to last four days. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life prison term.

Watch out for scams while booking your summer vacation, says BBB (UNDATED)

Don’t get scammed while booking a summer vacation. Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau says you should only be working with a trusted travel agent or online booking site, rather than third parties. Also be sure to only pay with a credit card and never use strange payments like wire transfers or gift cards. If you’re going to book a short term rental, don’t be afraid to check a map website to see if the property that’s being offered actually exists. Schiller says any deal that seems too good to be true shouldn’t be trusted.

Two cases of the measles detected in Minnesota (TWIN CITIES)

The Minnesota Department of Health says the cases are unrelated and are Minnesota’s third and fourth confirmed measles cases in 2025. The first case involves an adult who was exposed during domestic air travel outside of Minnesota. The second case involved an unvaccinated child who was infectious while at the theme park inside Mall of America on May 24. MDH says anyone at the mall on May 24 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. may have been exposed and should be aware of any symptoms that develop until June 14th. So far this year Wisconsin has had no reported cases of the measles.