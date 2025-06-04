Wisconsin AM News Summary

Dems propose ‘safe summer’ gun legislation (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature propose a “safe summer” package of gun safety measures. Four bills mirror provisions pulled from Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget by Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee. JFC member Senator LaTonya Johnson calls them “common sense” – universal background checks on all gun purchases, reinstating a 48 hour waiting period for handgun purchases, a red flag laws to allow law enforcement to take guns from persons deemed a risk to themselves and others, and restrictions on so-called “ghost guns.” Lawmakers were joined by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul during a Tuesday press conference and asked that the bills receive public hearings, noting bipartisan voter support for each of the previously introduced measures. Physicians noted that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in Wisconsin and nationally, and that suicides, which account for the majority of gun deaths in Wisconsin and nationally, disproportionately claim the lives of older men in rural areas.

Film tax credit bill moves out of Senate committee (MADISON)

A bill to provide a film tax credit in Wisconsin and establish a state film office has moved out of a Senate committee. Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers says the state has lost out on a lot of opportunities because productions don’t want to film in the state due to a lack of a film credit. Sayers says the department has heard from plenty of producers that they’d like to film in Wisconsin and now is the time to get the bill made into law. The bill would allow companies to apply for a 30% credit equal to costs of salary or wages for Wisconsin residents working on productions. It’s now ready for a vote by the full Senate.

DOT warns of new phishing scam (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns of a new phishing scam. Consumers are receiving texts which claim to be from the state Division of Motor Vehicles. The phishing texts warn of a “final notice” or an “unpaid traffic violation” and attempts to get you to click on fraudulent links or reveal personal information. To avoid falling victim, be suspicious of demands for money or urgency, never share personal info with unsolicited emails or messages, and never engage with a suspicious caller or click on any links in a text message.

DNR looking for tips on illegal elk shooting (JACKSON COUNTY)

The Department of Natural Resources is still looking for tips on an illegal elk shooting in Jackson County. DNR staff received the report of the dead elk in mid-March and it was located on private property north of Black River Falls. An investigation determined the animal died from a gunshot wound. The elk bull had served as one of the primary breeding bulls for Wisconsin’s Central Elk Herd. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward and the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the incident. Tips can be submitted at the Jackson County Crime Stoppers webpage or at P3tips.com.

Find free summer meals for kids with online tool from DPI (UNDATED)

While school is out for the summer Wisconsin kids and families who rely on school meals have options to keep healthy and fed. Amanda Cullen with the state Department of Public Instruction says schools and nonprofits across Wisconsin are running summer meal programs. Cullen says it’s vital that kids don’t fall behind on their growth because of a lack of money to pay for food. You can find a summer food program near you online at D P I dot W I dot Gov.

Air quality alert continues on Wednesday (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources says people should be limiting their time outdoors. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect the air quality across the state and could be hazardous to everyone and not just those with respiratory illnesses and the elderly. You should stay indoors as much as possible, keep your doors and windows closed, and use air filtration masks when outdoors. The air quality alert is expected to last through Wednesday.

SE Wisconsin Golf Club slated to become housing (PEWAUKEE)

A Waukesha area golf course will soon be converted to housing. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Pewaukee City Council has approved a plan to build over 450 homes and apartments on what is currently the Pewaukee Golf Club. Some neighbors are not happy with the decision, saying the project has too many housing units and will create too much traffic in the area. The redevelopment plan has been in the works since 2023. Construction of the apartments will take about two years, with the homes and condos to follow.

Bond set at $2 million in double fatal head on I-43 crash (PORT WASHINGTON)

Bond is set at $2 million dollars for a Milwaukee man charged in a fatal head on crash in Ozaukee County. Prosecutors say a car driven by 34-year-old Ace Vue was travelling at nearly 100 miles an hour on I-43 near Port Washington on May 26 when it slammed into the vehicle carrying an Oostberg couple and their adult daughter. 56-year-old Jay Horne and 53-year-old Nicole Horne were killed and Allissa Horne critically injured. Vue is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. At his initial appearance on Tuesday the defense requested cash bond between $30,000 and $50,000 but the court granted prosecutors’ request of $2 million.