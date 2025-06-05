Wisconsin AM News Summary

Air Quality Alert extended until noon Thursday (UNDATED)

An air quality alert has been extended until noon Thursday for much of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday extended the alert for 39 counties due to continued smoke from Canadian wildfires. Smoke will impact southern and eastern Wisconsin, making the Air Quality Index level red – unhealthy for everyone. The Department of Health Services advises avoiding strenuous activity outside. People with asthma, older adults, and kids should take extra care. You can sign up to receive Air Quality Notices for all Wisconsin counties, via text or email, at the DNR website.

GBCI inmate guilty in hate crime death of cellmate (GREEN BAY)

A Green Bay Correctional Institution inmate was convicted in Brown County Court on Wednesday in the death of his cellmate. A jury found 25-year-old Jackson Vogel guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime. Vogel admitted killing Micah Laureano last Aug. 27 at the prison and said he choked Laureano over his race and sexual preference. Vogel is serving a 20-year sentence for trying to kill his mother in Two Rivers in 2016. He now faces a mandatory life prison term when he is sentenced in the homicide case on June 27. Laureano had 18 months left on a three-year sentence for crimes in Waukesha and Columbia counties that include robbery by use of force, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery.

Self-deportation order on MPS teachers’ aide on hold (MILWAUKEE)

A self-deportation order on a Milwaukee Public Schools teachers’ aide is on hold. Yessenia Ruano had been making arrangements to fly to El Salvador Tuesday night with her two daughters. She can now remain in the U.S. while awaiting a decision on an appeal to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Her attorney confirmed that ICE accepted the appeal, but there’s no specific timeline for when a decision will be made regarding that. Ruano entered the U.S. 14 years ago. The mother of 10-year-old twin daughters who are U.S. citizens, Ruano was ordered on May 30th to “self-deport” despite a pending application for a T-visa to allow her to remain. Attorney Marc Christopher’s formal Request for Stay of Removal does not automatically halt deportation, and ICE may still carry out the removal order at any time.

Bipartisan bill would help small police agencies with staffing issues (MADISON)

Bipartisan legislation introduced at the Capitol would support Wisconsin’s smaller police agencies. The bill would create a pilot program providing grants to small law enforcement agencies. Those grants would cover labor costs and unreimbursed training costs tied to sending officers to the academy and six months of on-the-job training. Lawmakers hope the bill would address staffing shortages that are currently affecting small police departments statewide. The bill was introduced by Democratic lawmakers Senator Brad Pfaff and Representative Clinton Anderson and Republicans Senator Jesse James and Representative Bob Donovan.

Secretary of State launches new online database (UNDATED)

Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski launches a new database aimed at increasing transparency. The new searchable database is part of the new Secretary of State portal and provides streamlined access to public government documents. Godlewski says for the first time, anyone with internet access can search and download official public records like oaths of office, executive orders, and pardons. In addition to free access, certified copies can be ordered directly through the portal for a small fee. More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

DNR wants your help fighting invasive species this June (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants your help fighting invasive species this June. For anglers, that includes spraying down your boat each time you get out of the water and checking for milfoil and other plants, and not transporting live fish between bodies of water. For hikers and riders, wardens want your help spotting invasive plants like garlic mustard or wild parsnip. Homeowners should be sure not to plant non-native species in their gardens and yards. You can find out more, and find out ways to help stop the spread of invasives online at D N R dot W I dot Gov.

Wisconsin Humane Society has packed dog shelters, offers promotion on adoption (MILWAUKEE)

The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for families to adopt foster dogs. Spokeswoman Angela Speed says the group is sheltering 400 dogs right now, and that’s too many. 100 of the dogs are ready for adoption, and W H S is offering a discounted adoption fee of 75 dollars for all dogs over 6 months old. Speed says adopting a pet means you can be sure it’s healthy, that you know its history and temperament and if that pet is right for your family. The event runs through next Wednesday, and you can find out more online at W I Humane dot Org.

Free access to state parks and trails this weekend (UNDATED)

Take advantage of a state park during Free Fun Weekend. State park admission fees, fishing licenses, and trail passes will be waived for all visitors Saturday and Sunday. Wisconsin has 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams for you to check out. Free Fishing clinics will also be held over the course of the weekend at state and municipal properties to instruct beginning anglers. Visit the DNR Events calendar and Wisconsin State Parks webpage for a list of events and more information on state properties.