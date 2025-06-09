Wisconsin AM News Summary

JFC co-chairs remain optimistic on budget (MADISON)

Despite a breakdown in budget negotiations with Governor Tony Evers, Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee remain optimistic. Speaking to the media on Friday, Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said the committee has “put three budgets on his (Evers) desk in the last three budgets and he signed them.” Marklein said “a lot of the priorities” that the governor’s office and Republicans have “are very similar.” JFC co-chair Representative Mark Born (R-Berlin) said Republicans broke off negotiations because the Democratic governor demanded spending increases that outpaced tax cuts they wanted. An Evers spokesperson said that’s not accurate. Born said he still thinks JFC can finish the budget on time.

Help stop the spread of invasive species this summer (UNDATED)

You can help stop the spread of invasive species this summer. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invasive plant specialist Mackenzie Manicki says after you’re done recreating outside, clean off things like your clothes, ATV tires, and even dogs to make sure seeds aren’t spreading from one area to another. Manicki says if you’re going camping, make sure you buy your firewood locally so you’re not spreading things like emerald ash borer. More information on invasives species, both aquatic and terrestrial, can be found on the DNR’s website.

Bipartisan bill would help small town police agencies (MADISON)

A bipartisan bill at the Capitol would create a grant program to help smaller police agencies in Wisconsin address staffing shortages. Beloit Democrat, Representative Clinton Anderson says very few of these smaller departments are able to send someone to the police academy. The proposed grant program would cover costs of academy training and on-the-job training for a recruit if a department has an officer retiring within six months or has more than 20% of officer positions unfilled. Anderson introduce the legislation alongside Democratic Senator Brad Pfaff and Republicans Senator Jesse James and Representative Bob Donovan.