Wisconsin AM News Summary

UPFRONT: Vos says Evers is lying about budget discussions (MADISON)

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos accuses the Evers administration of lying about the budget. Governor Tony Evers said in a statement that Republicans refused to agree to meaningful investments in education, childcare and the UW System as negotiations broke down. Appearing on WISN’s UpFront, Vos says Republicans are willing to make investments, just not the amount Evers wants. Vos says Republicans were also willing to give the UW system funding, but less than the governor and system’s $800 million request. Budget talks between Evers and Republican lawmakers broke down last week.

Motion hearing in Lily Peters murder case rescheduled (CHIPPEWA FALLS)

A motion hearing in the Chippewa Falls Lily Peters homicide has been rescheduled. The Chippewa County judge in the case had an illness necessitating the Monday hearing be rescheduled for a later date. That comes just days after the court ruled to seal records on behalf of 17-year-old defendant Carson Peters Burger. Court documents show Judge Stephen Gibbs granted a motion to seal the transcript of the investigators’ interview recording with Peters Burger as well as a flash drive containing a video of the interview. Only attorneys and the defendant can have access. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals previously ruled that Peters Burger will be tried in adult court. He was 15 when 10-year-old Lilly Peters was killed in April 2022.

UW-Stevens Point may sell alcohol at hockey and basketball games (STEVENS POINT)

Following the move in the 2023-24 season at UW Madison, UW Stevens Point will explore sale of alcoholic beverages at hockey and basketball games. Pointers Athletic Director Brad Duckworth says it would mean a new revenue stream and bring a measure of control to consumption during games. The Stevens Point Parks Commission has signed off but Duckworth emphasizes more approvals from the University and city are needed. The city operates Community Stadium at Goerke Park and the adjacent KB Willett Ice Arena.

Milwaukee leaders ask for traffic enforcement cameras (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee leaders say there’s support for traffic cameras to combat reckless driving. Proposed legislation at the Capitol would let the city implement a pilot program of automatic traffic safety cameras, currently prohibited by state law. State Senator Dora Drake says these would not be “a cash cow,” and that legislators are focused on ensuring that people’s lives are protected, that they are safe and that the city and law enforcement have the tools necessary to keep the community safe. Mayor Cavalier Johnson says residents are fed up with reckless drivers, and the city needs every tool at its disposal in order to hold them to account. A statewide AAA survey last year found majorities in support of speed and red light cameras, which are allowed in 29 other states. Johnson also said he’ll sign an ordinance giving police broader authority to deal with “street takeovers.”

Brewers and local law enforcement agencies team up to distribute limited-edition baseball cards (UNDATED)

The Milwaukee Brewers are teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state to distribute limited-edition baseball cards to kids. Senior Vice President of Communications Tyler Barnes says it’s an opportunity for kids to build trust with law enforcement. Burnes says the program started with Milwaukee area departments, but recently the Brewers started to get flooded with requests from departments across the state. Barnes says the team has distributed cards like this off and on going back to the 1980s. Thirty departments will each get one thousand packs of the cards.