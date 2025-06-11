Wisconsin AM News Summary

Brewers host Pride Night on Thursday (MILWAUKEE)

The Milwaukee Brewers will host Pride Night Thursday at American Family Field. The ball club partners with Aurora Health Care for a Pride Night game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The event features vendors, music, and themed merchandise, aiming to promote inclusivity, and aligning with the Brewers’ commitment to diversity. All fans in attendance are invited to embrace the LGBTQIA+ community. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the first MLB Pride Night in 2000. Pride has become a contentious issue in professional sports, although the Texas Rangers are the only MLB to once again not host an even in the 2025 season.

Rep. Donovan urges Senate passage of vehicle towing bill to combat reckless driving (MILWAUKEE)

A state lawmaker wants to give Milwaukee Police a tool to crack down on “street takeovers.”

It’s become an annoying, even dangerous occurrence in the city, with drivers and spectators taking over intersections to do “burnouts” and set off fireworks. Milwaukee Police report more than 50 such meet-ups or takeovers so far this year. While the Common Council works on an ordinance change to allow drivers and spectators to be fined up to $500, Milwaukee State Representative Bob Donovan is urging the state Senate to pass his bill expanding municipalities’ ability to tow vehicles involved in reckless driving. The bill passed the Assembly in March and Donovan says “time is of the essence” to get the measure to the governor’s desk.

Wisconsin has hits new record for tourism in 2024 says Gov Evers (MADSION)

Updated reports from the Department of Tourism show Wisconsin had its best ever year for tourism. Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday that tourism generated a record 25 point 8 billion dollars in impact in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 25-billion in 2023. More than 114 million people visited the state last year, and puts the state back to equivalent visits from before the pandemic hit in 2019. Total direct tourism revenue for the state was 1 point 7 billion dollars, and over 180-thousand jobs were supported through all those visits.

Northwoods woman arrested for 8th time OWI after crash causing injuries (CASSIAN)

A woman is under arrest for an 8th O W I in a crash that injured several people in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies say the crash happened Monday afternoon, when a vehicle being driven by a 50-year-old woman ran a stop sign in the Town of Cassian and was struck by another vehicle. The woman, a four year old passenger in her car, and two people in the other vehicle all were taken to the hospital. The woman is charged with OWI, as well as driving after revocation and failure to use an interlock device. Her name is being withheld pending formal charges.

Janesville man found guilty of 2007 child sexual assault (JANESVILLE)

A Janesville man has been found guilty of a child sexual assault from 2007. A Rock County judge handed down that sentence against 35-year-old Kyle Dean on Tuesday. Dean waived his right to a jury trial last week, allowing the judge to handle the case. Prosecutors say Dean assaulted multiple victims, and several witnesses testified at a hearing Monday. A sentencing date for Dean has been set for August.

Evers invests more than $10 million to help bolster state’s workforce (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers has announced more than $10 million to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce. The governor’s office says ten regional workforce development organizations will receive grants through the Worker Advancement Initiative. The WAI has been in place since 2021 to assist people whose jobs have not come back since the pandemic, as well as those who were not attached to or were not successful in the labor market prior to the pandemic. The funding is projected to help more than 1,400 Wisconsinites find or improve their employment through paid work-based learning and classroom training.

102 cadets set to graduate from Wisconsin Challenge Academy (MAUSTON)

The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is celebrating the graduation of more than 100 cadets today. The ceremony in Mauston will mark the completion of a rigorous 22-weeks for cadets. The Challenge Academy’s structured, military-style program emphasizes academic improvement, physical fitness, leadership development and life skills. The program is operated by the National Guard and is for at-risk youth struggling to succeed in traditional high school settings. 102 cadets from 48 counties will be graduating from this year’s program.

Health experts want to expand screening for CMV (MADISON)

Health experts in Wisconsin are pushing for expanded screening for a common newborn infection. UW Health Kids pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Goetz says cytomegalovirus can pass from expecting moms to the fetus and earlier detection can help prevent or address things like hearing loss that stems from CMV. In 10% of kids infected with CMV, hearing loss or more serious developmental delays can occur. CMV impacts one out of every 200 children in the United States.

Governor Evers says budget negotiations with Republicans have broken down (GREEN BAY)

There’s been plenty of back and forth between Democrats and Republicans on the next two year state budget. Governor Tony Evers says Republicans are refusing to agree to meaningful investments in education, childcare and the UW System. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says that’s a lie; Evers doesn’t agree. He says one sticking point has been special education funding, where he’s been asking for a 60 million dollar increase and Republicans are only willing to go to 30. If lawmakers don’t pass a new budget by the end of June, current spending levels will continue.