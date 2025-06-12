Wisconsin AM News Summary

DNA analysis could help identify Wausau’s Unknown Soldier (WAUSAU)

Officials in Wausau hope DNA science can identify the city’s unknown soldier. The man died by suicide in 1930 – leaving behind no identifying information, just a note saying he was a World War One veteran. Efforts to identify him went nowhere- and officials buried him with full military honors and a headstone marked “unknown Soldier” But last week multiple agencies worked to dig up his remains “with great care and respect”- they now await DNA analysis to see if a living match can be found- which could lead to identification and closer for his story. Officials say the effort could take months, with the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action (MIA) Recovery and Identification Project assisting the effort.

Lawsuit targets Musk’s spending in state Supreme Court race (MADISON)

A new lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of “a brazen scheme” to bribe Wisconsinites to vote in the state Supreme Court race. Filed on behalf of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and two voters in Dane County Circuit Court, the suit alleges Musk and his affiliated political organizations engaged in a conspiracy to violate state laws against election bribery and unlawful lotteries. The lawsuit alleges that, in the closing days of the election, Musk injected tens of millions into the race, including paying millions directly to voters to influence them to vote for his endorsed candidate, Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel. Registered voters were offered $100 to sign a petition that echoed Schimel’s campaign rhetoric. They also offered million dollar “awards” for Wisconsinites who signed that petition and voted or promised to vote. Musk stated that the $1 million awards would be given “in appreciation for you taking the time to vote.” Schimel lost to Dane County Judge Susan Crawford by ten points.

TSA expects more Wisconsinite to fly this summer (MADISON)

Get ready for more passengers and more time in line at the airport this summer. W K O W TV reports the Transportation Security Administration expects 3 to 6 percent more Wisconsinites will be flying for travel this summer. State T S A director Mike Lendvay says people will need to be ready for more people on flights and less room in overhead bins. That means you’ll need to check bags more often. Be sure not to bring prohibited materials, or you’ll have to go through secondary screening.

Denver-based firm to operate proposed Eastern WI AI data center (PORT WASHINGTON)

We now know the firm which plans to operate what could be the nation’s largest data center in Eastern Wisconsin. The Journal Sentinel reports Denver-based Vantage Data Centers will be operating the proposed 19-hundred acre site in Port Washington. The company funding the project, Cloverleaf Infrastructure, confirmed the owners on Wednesday. It’s likely the site will house servers to run AI programs, and will take 3 point 5 gigawatts of electricity to operate. Vantage says it hopes to complete construction on the project in 2030. It’s unclear if local utility We Energies will have the capacity to handle the center. The state Public Service Commission recently approved We Energies application to construct two new gas fired power plants, and American Transmission Company may be running heavy capacity power lines to the area.

JS: Milwaukee dog rescue accused of secretly euthanizing animals (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee-based dog rescue has allegedly been secretly euthanizing animals under its care. An investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shows Rescue Gang, a group founded in 2014, has had multiple dogs in its care put to sleep without notifying its members who help foster animals. The group has had multiple claims filed against it with Wisconsin Consumer Protection, and was fined for improperly bringing dogs to the state without veterinary checkups. The group also is accused of sending fake updates on dogs for several months to their foster handlers, after having the dogs put to sleep months earlier. Rescue Gang Director Jennifer Troppman denied the claims by the Journal Sentinel.

Wrong way driver accused in fatal crash charged with homicide (APPLETON)

A woman who caused a fatal wrong way crash in the Fox Valley last year faces negligent homicide charges. 78 year old Rosalie Polsin had an initial court appearance Tuesday for the Nov. 5 crash which killed 27 year old Austin Lavicka Luehring. The incident happened in Appleton in the southbound lanes of I-41 when Polsin was driving the wrong way. The complaint states that Polsin said she was taking Oxycodone and Tylenol due to a recent surgery and was occasionally confused. She returns to court Aug. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

You can help Wisconsin seniors avoid being scammed (UNDATED)

You can play a part in protecting Wisconsin’s seniors from scams. Ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15th, the Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection wants families to be aware of how scammers try to take advantage of older adults. The best things you can do to keep seniors safe is to be informed, plan ahead, stop and think, talk to others about possible scams and report them. According to the Federal Trade Commission, of those who lost money to fraud in 2024, the median amount for consumers over age 70 was more than $1,000. Visit DATCP’s website for more information on scams and how to avoid them.

Evers reacts to anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles (GREEN BAY)

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor reacts to anti-ICE protests on the West Coast. Governor Tony Evers is keeping an eye on ICE enforcement in Wisconsin as anti-ICE and pro-immigration protests continue in Los Angeles. In Green Bay this week, the Democratic governor said while he supports sending back immigrants who commit serious crimes, but not people who are not appropriately documented or are awaiting documentation. President Trump has deployed an additional two-thousand California National Guard troops to L.A. County. A judge has rejected California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for an immediate order limiting the troop deployment.