Wisconsin AM News Summary

‘No Kings’ protests set for Saturday across Wisconsin and U.S. (UNDATED)

Saturday will see a wave of anti-Trump rallies across Wisconsin and the nation. “No Kings” events opposing the Trump Administration’s agenda are scheduled for communities large and small, from Milwaukee, Madison, Sheboygan and La Crosse to Eagle River, Ripon and Hayward. Nearly 2,000 nationwide protests will coincide with Flag Day and Trump’s Army 250th anniversary parade in Washington D.C., although a No Kings event is not scheduled there. The No Kings website states that events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety, and that organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.

Wied bill targets “anarchist jurisdictions” (WASHINGTON DC)

A Wisconsin congressman wants to restrict federal funding from communities the U.S. Department of Justice deems “anarchist jurisdictions.” Eighth District Republican Tony Wied’s proposed bill – which he dubs the “Stop Anarchists From Endangering Cities” or SAFE Act is a response to immigration enforcement protests in cities like Los Angeles and New York. It would codify a 2020 memorandum issued by President Donald Trump following riots in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The memorandum restricts federal funding for any state or local jurisdiction the Department of Justice identifies to be permitting “anarchy, violence, or destruction.” Seventh District Republican Tom Tiffany is a co-sponsor.

DA responds to “sanctuary county” accusation by conservative radio host (RUSK COUNTY)

Rusk County’s district attorney responds to claims his county is a sanctuary for illegal immigration. Confidential emails between county district attorneys were leaked to conservative media last week. In those emails, Polk County District Attorney Jeffrey Kemp expressed concerns over Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining people, even citizens, and denying them constitutional due process. Rusk County District Attorney John “Jack” Cabranes agreed, and said his office would not support ICE using those tactics. Dan O’Donnell, a Milwaukee conservative talk radio host, characterized this as the two district attorneys creating sanctuary counties. Cabranes, in a statement this week, clarified he takes issue with what he considers abusive tactics and violating rights to due process. He said crimes in his county will be prosecuted according to law. Cabranes said Rusk County is not, and will not be, a sanctuary county.

Bill that would force local sheriffs to cooperate with ICE or face funding cuts moves out of committee (MADISON)

Legislation to require Wisconsin sheriff’s departments to cooperate with federal immigration officials or risk state funding cuts moves out of a state Senate committee. Delafield Republican Senator Chris Kapenga says the law needs to be put in place to make sure that there is compliance with the law. Milwaukee Democratic Senator Chris Larson says local law enforcement agencies already have limited resources, and shouldn’t be forced to partner with ICE. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has said he’d likely veto the bill, which passed the Assembly in March.

Evers, DATCP award grant funding for dairy processors (UNDATED)

Seven dairy companies across Wisconsin are receiving grant funding. June is Dairy Month and Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection awarded grants to assist local dairy processors to modernize and grow their businesses. The funding can also help produce new products, expand markets, improve profitability and sustain long-term viability. Evers is proposing to increase funding for the Dairy Processor Grant Program by an additional $1.2 million in his 2025-27 executive budget.

More air quality alerts for Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is once again under an air quality alert. Smoke from continuing wildfires in Canada has once again pushed into Wisconsin, lowering the air quality to hazardous levels for sensitive persons. The Department of Natural Resources and the National Weather Service have predicted alerts will be continuing through most of the summer as the wildfire situation seems unlikely to improve. Limit your time outside, and use filter masks if you need to spend extended time outdoors.

Dane County deputies manage rare recovery of money from crypto scam (MADISON)

Dane County deputies say they have managed to recover funds lost in a cryptocurrency scam. Deputies were able to get around 4-thousand dollars worth of crypto currency back from a criminal and return it to a victim. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says these situations are extremely rare, because in most cases with these sorts of scams once the money is gone it is untraceable. The effort is only one of 10 times a recovery has been successful in Wisconsin.

Major damage left behind in Dodge County following May storms (MAYVILLE)

The tornadoes that damaged parts of Wisconsin last month did significant damage to Dodge County. The Wisconsin State Journal reports meteorologists from the National Weather Service estimate more than 7 million dollars in damage was done to homes and businesses. But local estimates could push that even higher, as two buildings in Mayville were heavily damaged. Mayor Rob Boelk says the damage to the city’s library and to manufacturer Gleason Reel could total 50 million dollars. A number of communities are applying for disaster assistance through Wisconsin Emergency Management.

Republican bill that would restrict school tax increase votes gets hearing in state Assembly (MADISON)

At the Capitol, a bill to restrict how school districts could request tax increases through referendums had a public hearing in the Assembly Education Committee on Thursday. Delafield Republican Representative Cindy Duchow says too many districts are asking for more money. She wonders how much money is too much money for school districts. Eau Claire Democrat Christian Phelps says districts are already practicing fiscal responsibility by asking their voters for a tax increase and wondered why Republicans would want to strip local control from schools. The bill is unlikely to be signed by Governor Tony Evers if it makes it through the Legislature.