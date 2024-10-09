Wisconsin AM News Summary

Biden announces new lead water pipe removal plan during stop in Wisconsin (MILWAUKEE)

President Joe Biden announces a plan to eliminate lead water pipes in every city in America in the next decade. Biden, in Milwaukee Tuesday, says Wisconsin is on the receiving end of more than $40 million to help remove local lead pipes. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Milwaukee has the fifth-highest number of lead pipes in the nation. The EPA estimates the new, stricter standard, will prevent up to 900,000 infants from having low birthweights and avoid up to 1,500 premature deaths a year from heart disease related to led. The Biden-Harris administration is giving out roughly $2.6 billion nationwide to remove lead pipes.

Bird flu, fall baking factors in higher egg prices says UW-Madison prof (MADISON)

This summer’s bird flu outbreak may be to blame for higher egg prices right now. UW -Madison economics Professor Andrew Stevens says there’s a lag between a rash of bird deaths and when new eggs start coming back into the system. It can take up to six months to fully replace an egg laying hen. Stevens says there’s also a shift in demand for eggs this time of year, as more people start baking for the fall and winter.

DPI releases latest Forward Exam scores, notes changes to testing (UNDATED)

The latest Forward Exams scores from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction are out, and DPI Interim Communications Director Chris Bucher says changes to the test design haven’t lowered standards. Changes include new labels for categories of Forward Exam achievement and lowering the score students must achieve to be considered proficient or advanced. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says those revisions mean it’s more difficult to make year-to-year comparisons of student achievement and is calling on the Legislature to reverse them.

State Supreme Court denies RFK Jr. motion regarding ballot status (MADISON)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the ballot in Wisconsin. Last month the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that candidates can only be removed from the ballot if they die. On Monday the court denied a motion from Kennedy’s attorney to reconsider that ruling. Kennedy, who in August suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit to be removed from the ballot. He argued state law requiring independent candidates to withdraw up to a full month before Republicans and Democrats was unconstitutional. The latest Marquette Poll showed three percent of respondents saying they’ll vote for Kennedy.

Back from NC, Wisconsin Task Force 1 ready to head to FL if needed (VOLK FIELD)

Just back from a deployment to western North Carolina to assist in the wake of Hurricane Helene, members of the Wisconsin Department of Emergency Management’s Task Force 1 are ready to head to Florida. Bob Zimmerman is a Task Force 1 leader. He said they’ve submitted a response to Florida’s request of assistance for hurricane Milton, and if needed will be ready to deploy immediately. Zimmerman said the things that task force members learn in training at Volk Field and on deployments can be applied when they return to their local agencies. Task Force 1 has more than 130 members around the state, and personnel from eight fire departments took part in the Helene deployment.

Safeguards in place for ballot counting and canvassing (UNDATED)

Safeguards are in place to ensure the fairness and transparency of ballot counting and canvassing in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Anne Jacobs dismisses the chances of local clerks or canvassing boards “going rogue” to disrupt election results, predicting clerks and canvassers will do an “amazing job.” Wood County Clerk and President of the Wisconsin County Clerks Association Trent Miner vouches for his colleagues, who he said are people of integrity who will going to make sure that job is done and it’s done correctly. Jacobs and Miner took part in a Tuesday roundtable to detail Wisconsin’s post-election checks and balances