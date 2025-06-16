Wisconsin AM News Summary

DPW convention takes place amid heightened security, Boelter elected chair (WISCONSIN DELLS)

Democrats gathered for their annual state party convention in the Dells over the weekend, as thousands of Wisconsinites rallied in communities across the state to oppose the policies of the Trump administration. 2nd District Congressman Mark Pocan told delegates that “Trump regularly is thumbing his nose at the presidency, and the American people.” The theme of the convention was “The Road to 2026” and Governor Tony Evers urged delegates to keep that focus by organizing. Evers has yet to announce whether he’ll seek a third term next year, a decision he’s said he’ll reveal once work is finished on the next state budget. Delegates on Sunday elected former executive director Devin Remiker as party chair, following his endorsement by outgoing chair Ben Wikler. The DPW convention took place amid heightened security following Saturday morning’s assassination of a state lawmaker in Minnesota.

Thousand attend ‘No Kings’ protests around Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Madison and Milwaukee saw Wisconsin’s largest “No Kings” protests over the weekend. An estimated 15,000 people gathered on UW’s Library Mall Saturday afternoon and walked a mile down State Street to the state Capitol, numbers similar to April’s “Hands Off” march that followed the same route. Speakers included U.S. Senator, Reverend Raphael Warnock of Georgia in person, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who addressed the crowd over the phone. In Milwaukee, an estimated 10,000 people rallied downtown to oppose President Donald Trump and his administration’s polices. Smaller events elsewhere around the state drew dozens to hundreds of participants as part of a nationwide day of protest. In Madison, three people were arrested by Capitol Police for spray painting the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial. A State Street building was also spray painted.

Minnesota assassination suspect has degrees from closed Milwaukee university (MINNESOTA)

The suspect in weekend political violence in Minnesota apparently has degrees from a now closed Wisconsin university. The LinkedIn account of 57-year-old Vance Boelter claims a Doctorate and a Master of Science from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, which closed in 2023 due to declining enrollment and financial challenges. Boelter is the suspect in the murders of state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband. A state Senator and his wife were also shot and seriously wounded. Boelter, an employee of a private security firm, was impersonating a police officer and has remained at large since exchanging fire with police outside the Hortman home early Saturday morning.

DNR looking for landowners for disabled hunt this fall (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking landowners to host the Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities this fall. Assistant Deer and Elk Specialist Brooke VanHandel says the program helps remove barriers. Interested landowners must have at least sixty acres of land available and be able to host at least three hunters. Landowners have through July 3rd to submit an application. The hunt runs October 4th through the 12th. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Residents near Dane Co. airport won’t get funding to help reduce noise (MADISON)

Madison residents near the Dane County Regional airport are denied funding to soundproof their homes against military jet noise. Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan, whose district includes Madison, said residents won’t receive federal dollars to mitigate noise from Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 fighter jets based at Truax Field. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs had applied for $18 million to help more than 160 residents install noise dampening insulation. Pocan said the Department of Defense denied the funds. Noise levels near the airport have been as high as 116 decibels. Continued exposure to noise levels of 80 to 90 decibels can cause hearing loss.

Gov Evers, Legislature react to Minnesota shootings (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers and lawmakers denounced a pair of politically motivated shootings in neighboring Minnesota. Governor Evers posted to social media on Saturday, calling the attack tragic and saying he’s praying for the lawmakers affected by the shooting. A joint statement from Legislative leaders from both parties denounced the shootings, and called for the swift apprehension of the shooter. The early Saturday morning shooting claimed the lives of former Minnesota Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and seriously injured Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife.

TAG, watch for updates: The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter remains at large. A 50-thousand dollar reward has been offered for his capture.

WI joins lawsuit preventing sale of genetic data from 23 and Me (MADISON)

Wisconsin has joined a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the sale of genetic information from a defunct genealogy company. Online genetic testing website 23andMe went bankrupt earlier this year and is attempting to sell off all of its assets, including a database of all of its customer’s genetic and biometric data. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says that sort of information is too sensitive to be sold without the express consent of every customer involved. He says the genetic information people sent to 23andMe shouldn’t be used in ways they didn’t expect and be subject to data breaches or other loss. Attorneys for the company say customers signed a rights statement that allows for the sale when they signed up for the service.

Wisconsin Rapids hosts business incubator conference (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

Wisconsin Rapids is hosting a statewide business incubation conference. Mayor Matt Zacher says the goal of the conference is to identify new ways to start businesses in Wisconsin. is to and share ideas about what how communities can do to incubate small businesses. He wants to make sure that regulatory hurdles aren’t discouraging businesses from opening. aren’t getting discouraged from ever even opening due to all those hurdles. The Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference runs through Wednesday.