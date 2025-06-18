Wisconsin AM News Summary

Supreme Court rules in favor of AG in lame duck case (MADISON)

A unanimous decision was released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in favor of the state’s attorney general. The court’s conservatives joined the liberal majority in ruling on a challenge to a portion of a lame-duck law passed by the Republican controlled Legislature in 2018 – when Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers first took office. The majority opinion written by Justice Brian Hagedorn holds that the Legislature “generally cannot give itself the power to control litigation” that state law empowers the Wisconsin Department of Justice to undertake. The justices held that the AG should have authority over resolving lawsuits that have to do with “core executive powers,” and that there’s no constitutional justification for requiring the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee to sign-off on settlement agreements in such cases. Committee co-chair Senator Howard Marklein said the ruling wasn’t a surprise and that nothing is going to effectively change, noting the committee very quickly approved every settlement. In a statement, Attorney General Josh Kaul said the ruling will allow the Wisconsin Department of Justice to more efficiently resolve the cases impacted by the decision, including civil actions enforcing consumer and environmental protection laws.

Van Orden ridicules Walz on ‘X,’ criticizes media on reporting (WASHINGTON DC)

A Wisconsin congressman ridiculed Minnesota’s governor following the weekend political violence there. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz praised murdered state Representative Melissa Hortman in a Sunday morning post to ‘X.’ In a response directed at Walz on the same platform, Wisconsin 3rd District Representative Derrick Van Orden wrote “You appointed the crazy zealot that murdered her to one of your boards, you clown,” and later that Walz is a “horrible governor that appoints political assassins to boards. Good job, stupid.” That was a reference to Walz’ reappointment of accused assassin Vance Boelter (belter) to a nonpartisan workforce commission. A source in Walz’s office told The Minnesota Star Tribune that commission has about 60 members and that Walz did not know Boelter. Van Orden also criticized the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for reporting on his posts, accusing the paper of not telling “the whole story,” because Walz called on Democrats to be “meaner” in a recent speech.

Development firm wants to open public market at struggling MKE area mall (BROOKFIELD)

A development company wants to bring a public market space to a suburban Milwaukee mall. The proposal would replace the vacant lot left behind at the Brookfield Square mall after the Boston Store went out of business and was demolished in 2023. Developer Irgens wants to create space for 12 local vendors inside the 2 acre space, and recreate an anchor for the struggling mall. The developer also wants to convert more of the remaining empty lot into clinical offices and retail locations. More information will be released next Tuesday.

Central Wisconsin kayak trail gets national designation (WAUSAU)

A kayaking trail in north central Wisconsin is getting federal recognition. About 20 miles of the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway were recently designated as a National Recreation Trail by the Department of Interior. Visit Wausau Executive Director Tim White says the national recognition helps bring people to the area and highlights how significant the Wisconsin River is. White says signage with the National Parks logo will be going up soon. The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway stretches more than 100 miles between Oneida and Portage Counties.

Evers urges GOP members of legislature to invest in broadband (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers urges Republicans in the legislature to approve investments in broadband. The Democratic governor requested $400 million in his executive budget for the Broadband Expansion Grant program to provide or improve broadband internet in underserved areas. The governor’s request comes as the Trump administration has made sweeping changes to the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. Evers’ office says that will further delay bringing affordable, high-speed internet to more Wisconsin homes and businesses. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin estimates that 39 percent of Wisconsinites lack access to affordable internet.

Legislative Black Caucus hosts annual Juneteenth celebration at Capitol (MADISON)

The Legislative Black Caucus hosted it annual Juneteenth Celebration at the State Capitol Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee Democratic State Senator Dora Drake says as the holiday’s significance has grown, with Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday, it reflects a broader acknowledgement and importance of freedom and equality in American history. Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021.

WI dairy farmer suing Trump administration, citing discrimination against white farmers (CHILTON)

A Wisconsin dairy farmer is suing the Trump administration, claiming discrimination against white farmers. The Wisconsin Institution for Law and Liberty is representing Adam Faust, who uses United States Department of Agriculture programs to operate his dairy farm near Chilton in Calumet County. WILL says Faust pays annual administrative fees that minority or female farmers do not and receives loan guarantees and grants at lower rates than minority or female farmers. WILL vice president and deputy counsel Dan Lennington said the goal of the suit filed Monday is neutrality — not having minorities pay more, or other farmers like Faust pay less. A USDA spokesperson told WKOW TV in Madison that the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.