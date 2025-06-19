Wisconsin AM News Summary

Hazmat incidents tied to couple with cyanide (MADISON)

Details of a twisted tale of revenge unveiled, as a woman tied to hazmat probes in Madison this week appeared in court. Prosecutors accuse 41-year-old Andrea Whitaker of helping her boyfriend, 43-year-old Paul Van Dyne in his plot to poison his former love interests with cyanide. Whitaker was charged in Dane County Court Wednesday with harboring and aiding a felon. One of the victims had to be hospitalized after drinking the tainted water. During the hazmat operations at three different Madison locations, 7 state agents had to be hospitalized due to exposure to chemicals. Van Dyne is scheduled to be in Dane County Court Friday on attempted murder and stalking charges.

WIBA’s Robin Colbert reports:

Whitaker’s bond was set at $750,000 and an Assistant Dane County D-A made it clear in court Wednesday that she is likely to face additional, more serious charges.

Vos says Assembly Republicans support UW System budget cut (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Republicans propose an $87 million cut to the Universities of Wisconsin. Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer of Racine calls that “completely unacceptable,” and said Wednesday “that would have serious consequences for economies across Wisconsin. A cut like that could mean closed campuses.” That propsed cut is a far cry from the UW System’s requested $856 million budget increase, but something Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says his Republican caucus supports . Vos said “it’s not about cutting money. What it is about getting some kind of reforms to the broken process that we currently have.” Vos referenced “too much political correctness on campus,” and hate directed at Jewish students, without explaining how cutting the budget would address those issues.

Speaker Robin Vos:

Any budget containing that large a cut to the system could face a veto from Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

UW System says proposed 87-million dollar funding cut would be devastating (MADISON)

A spokesman says UW System officials are “astounded” that Republican lawmakers are considering a budget cut. In a statement, Universities of Wisconsin Director of Media Relations Mark Pitsch noted that the UW System budget has endured cuts for more than a decade, and Wisconsin has fallen to 44th of out of 50 states nationally in public funding. Pitsch said that is not sustainable if Wisconsin wants to win the War for Talent, and the proposed $87 million cut in state funding would put access and affordability in deep jeopardy. He said over 500 business leaders and 20 business organizations statewide signed a letter of support for more investment in the universities, and that a cut would be devastating to campuses and communities.

Lawmakers hold moments of silence for Minnesota victims (MADISON)

Amid increased security at the Wisconsin Capitol, both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature held moments of silence on Wednesday for the victims of last weekend’s political violence in Minnesota. Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu of Oostburg said “Political violence is never the answer,” and that lawmakers need to solve their differences through legislation. Lance Boelter, the man who faces both state and federal charges in the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband and the wounding of another lawmaker and his spouse, has Wisconsin connections. Boelter and his wife have previously owned property in the state and incorporated two businesses here, a security firm and a religious ministry, neither of which are still in existence.

Another development planned for former Boston Store site (GREENDALE)

Another Milwaukee area community wants to rebuild on a former Boston Store location. The Greendale village board has approved a plan to construct residential and mixed-use buildings on the vacant site at Southridge Mall. The plan from Barrett Lo Visionary Development would create over 700 market rate apartments and over 20,000 square feet of retail space. The developer also wants to create public green space at the center of the project. The announcement follows Brookfield’s plans to build a public market at the former Boston Store location at the Brookfield Square mall. Boston Stores was founded in Milwaukee in 1897. Its locations have been vacant since parent company Bon Ton Stores went bankrupt in 2018.

Where’s all the water? Major leak in Green Bay area community (ALLOUEZ)

A Green Bay area community is trying to find out where a massive amount of water is escaping from the city’s pipes. The village of Allouez is mysteriously losing over 100 thousand gallons of water a day. Public works director Sean Gehin tells Fox 11 Green Bay that usually these things are obvious because water makes it to the surface, but that’s not happening right now. The city has hired a contractor with special equipment to search for the leaks, and hope to have it fixed in a matter of days once they’re spotted.

NE Wisconsin man faces federal child porn charges (SHAWANO)

A Shawano man faces federal charges for allegedly producing child pornography. 29 year old Brandon Boogren is accused of creating “several videos” of himself and a toddler engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Court officials say the abuse happened in May 2019, when the child was two years old. Boogren then sent the child pornography content via the internet to an individual in Houston, Texas. If convicted, Boogren faces a mandatory 15-year prison sentence and up to 30 years behind bars. He would also be required to register as a sex offender and may be fined up to $250,000.

Green Bay PD responds to social media furor over arrest at park (GREEN BAY)

The Green Bay Police Department is speaking out about a recent arrest at Bay Beach Amusement Park. The arrest of 38 year old John Alexander garnered immense attention on social media. He was arrested on June 12, after authorities say he “made uncomfortable comments to a park employee and caused fear.” Bystanders recorded the arrest and posted videos online, accumulating thousands of views, shares and comments. A professional camera crew from the TV show COPS also captured the incident. The videos show a Black man on the ground next to the Ferris wheel, with several white police officers holding him down.

DNR encouraging you to help pollinators (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is encouraging you to help out pollinators. It’s Pollinator Week and the DNR says you can help year-round with a few simple lawn care habits, volunteering and supporting the Endangered Resources Fund. Most of Wisconsin’s pollinators are bees, butterflies, and moths; but pollinators also include hummingbirds and some beetles and flies. You can help them by planting native plants and trees, adding host plants for butterfly larvae, and maintaining a yard free from pesticides and herbicides. More pollinator tips can be found on the DNR’s website.