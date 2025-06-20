Wisconsin AM News Summary

Sen Johnson opposes fellow Republicans on Trump budget plan (WASHINGTON D.C.)

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson wants to delay the Trump Administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” Johnson is going against fellow Republicans on the budget vote and released a report showing the House passed budget reconciliation bill would put the U S into a massive deficit of 24 trillion dollars over the next ten years. Johnson is also pushing back against President Trump’s claims that Republicans who oppose the budget would be “finished in politics.” Johnson says he’d be happy to be done if it stopped the bill and that trying to rush it to the Senate floor for a vote before the July 4th recess could stop any vote at all.

Road buckling possible with incoming heat wave (UNDATED)

Watch out for road buckling this coming weekend. Temperatures in the nineties are expected, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation cautions the incoming heat wave could cause road buckling and damage. Motorists should slow down, wear seatbelts, and watch out for road repair crews. If you see any major damage, call local law enforcement to report it.

Poor air quality sending more patients to hospital (DULUTH, Minn.)

Northwoods hospitals are seeing more patients with breathing issues as Canadian wildfires continue to burn. W X P R in Rhinelander reports diminished air quality has sent more and more patients to hospital waiting rooms and emergency rooms. Dr. Dylan Watt from Aspirus Hospital Duluth says he’s been seeing people with flu-like symptoms, fatigue, and more. That’s usually a sign of a cold or COVID, but more and more it’s been smoke and particulate damage. He reminds people to watch for air quality alerts, limit their time outside, and get a good air filter for their home.

Schabusiness withdraws appeal, wans more time to file motions (FOND DU LAC)

Another chapter in the Taylor Schabusiness saga. The 27-year-old woman, serving a life prison term without parole on her conviction in the 2022 murder of Shad Thyrion in Green Bay, withdrew her appeal in a handwritten note to the state Court of Appeals. Schabusiness requested more time to file a new post-conviction motion. The Court dismissed the appeal on Thursday, a day after receiving the note, and gave her until August 18 to submit new filings. The Court of Appeals previously ruled Schabusiness remains solely responsible for any future filings and cannot use any state-appointed counsel.

This weekend is the 2nd Annual Invasive Species Awareness Weekend (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s Second Annual Invasive Species Awareness Weekend is this weekend. The Department of Natural Resources says more than 30 events will be held around the state, ranging from educational programs to invasives species control workshops and even 5k run/walks. Invasives are nonnative plants, animals and diseases which can harm the economy, environment, and human health. Find an Invasive Species Awareness Weekend event near you by visiting the DNR’s website.

WI Assembly passes “Braydn’s Law” (MADISON)

The Wisconsin State Assembly passes legislation known as “Braydn’s Law” to strengthen penalties for people found guilty of sextortion. Mosinee Republican Representative Brent Jacobson co-authors the bill and says the Legislature had the opportunity to respond to the despicable people doing this to Wisconsin kids and send a clear message that they need to stay away from the children of Wisconsin. The bill, which now goes to the state Senate, is named after Bradyn Bohn. The Wausau area 15-year-old died by suicide in March after falling victim to a sextortion scheme. Under the bill, perpetrators could be charged with felony murder if a victim commits suicide.