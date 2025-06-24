Wisconsin AM News Summary

Programing cuts and layoffs at Wisconsin Public Radio (MADISON)

Layoffs and program cancellations at Wisconsin Public Radio. The state network’s nationally syndicated “To the Best of Our Knowledge,” “Zorba Paster On Your Health,” and “BETA,” will end this year, along “University of the Air,” which airs on WPR stations statewide. WPR reported the cancellations on Friday, along layoffs of at least 15 employees, and that several vacant positions will not be filled. Public broadcasting in the U.S. faces efforts by the Trump administration to cut federal funding, which accounts for about four percent of WPR’s budget. Public radio lost listeners during the pandemic, and WPR Director Sarah Ashworth said the state network faces “multiple challenges.”

Mnookin orders budget cuts at UW (Madison)

Citing funding cuts from the Trump administration and uncertainty from the Wisconsin Legislature, University of Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin on Monday directed budget cuts of 5 percent for all schools and colleges and 7 percent for administrative and other departments in fiscal year 2026. Mnookin acknowledged the cuts “will not be painless.” Republican lawmakers propose cutting the overall UW System budget by $87 million, while Higher education faces multiple challenges from the Trump administration, including changes to reimbursement rates, grant terminations, freezes and stop-work orders, and cuts to Pell Grants, and elimination of work-study programs for students.

Johnsonville sued by competitor alleging stolen secrets (SHEBOYGAN FALLS)

A Wisconsin based sausage company is being sued by a competitor alleging stolen secrets. A new federal lawsuit alleges a former employee of Minnesota based Hormel made off with top-secret sausage recipes and intel on the market before joining Wisconsin based Johnsonville. The suit says the sausage market is increasingly competitive and improper use of confidential information could cause a manufacturer a significant economic disadvantage. According to the suit, Hormel has accused Johnsonville and two former Hormel employees of conspiring to unlawfully obtain Hormel’s trade secrets. Hormel is asking for the return and deletion of confidential data as well as unspecified monetary damages.

Bill to allow rideshare and delivery drivers to receive benefits ready for Evers (MADISON)

State lawmakers pass a bill that would allow delivery and rideshare drivers to receive benefits. The bill from Republicans, Senator Julian Bradley and Representative Alex Dallman, passed along party lines in the Assembly and Senate. The authors say if signed into law it would make Wisconsin the first state in the nation to allow those drivers to receive benefits like retirement accounts, health insurance and occupational accident insurance. Some Democrats have opposed the legislation, calling it “anti-worker.” The bill is now ready for Democratic Governor Tony Evers consideration, and it’s unclear whether he’ll sign it into law.

Mayor proposes move to city manager (WAUSAU)

Wausau Mayor Doug Diny may work himself out of a job — proposing a move to a Manager-Council form of government. Diny introduced the proposal in a letter to the editor last week and plans to assemble a task force to examine the change before presenting details to the city council. He said the change could be made with or without a voter referendum. Diny noted other Wisconsin cities have managers, including Eau Claire which has a similar population size to Wausau.

Five safe after Sunday night rescue on Fox Valley Lake (WINNECONE)

Five people are safe after their boat sank on a Fox Valley lake. Winnebago County deputies say a 40-year-old Omro man, a woman and three children were all rescued safely after their boat sank on Lake Poygan Sunday night. The five were found in the water, floating on coolers. E M Ts checked them out and sent them home with no injuries. D N R wardens remind everyone the best way to stay safe on the water is to wear proper life saving devices.

SCOWIS set to release several major decisions this week (MADISON)

The State Supreme Court is set to release its decision on several major cases. The court’s session ends this month, and this week Justices will release decisions regarding the regulation of PFAS and who the state can deny a handgun license to. The court will have until the end of June to issue rulings on the state’s abortion laws, and to what extent the Wisconsin Legislature can interfere with state agencies issuing rules. The Court will maintain a liberal majority in July when Chief Justice Ann Walsh Bradley is replaced by Justice-elect Susan Crawford.