Wisconsin AM News Summary

Madison area bar will keep its license after fatal stabbing (FITCHBURG)

A Madison area bar is getting another chance after a fatal stabbing last month. The Fitchburg City Council approved a liquor license for Monkeyshines Bar and Grill on Tuesday night. 39-year-old Myron Dunlop was fatally stabbed in a fight outside the tavern in May. Police Chief Alfonso Morales said officers have been called to Monkeyshines 228 times since 2021 and arrested 29 people. To keep its license, Monkeyshines will be required to completely rebrand and close at 11 pm. The bar will remain closed through July to complete those changes. The suspect in the stabbing, 39-year-old Rodney Golden, faces intentional homicide charges.

Ripon man formally charged in ax assault against ex-girlfriend (FOND DU LAC)

Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of attacking a woman with an axe in Fond Du Lac. 34-year-old Haydon Daffinson of Ripon is charged with attempted intentional homicide, mayhem and sexual assault. Police say Daffinson went to the victim’s house June 22nd to retrieve property following a breakup, when he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police say Daffinson told the woman he was going to prison anyway, and hit her 25 times with a hatchet. The woman survived the attack, and managed to call 911. She is currently in serious but stable condition. Daffinson will be back in court July 31st for a preliminary hearing.

DHS recommending getting tested for rare tickborne virus (UNDATED)

Three people have been hospitalized, and one died in Wisconsin from a rare tickborne virus. The state Department of Health Services recommends you get tested for the Powassan virus, which is transmitted through an infected deer tick. It’s the same tick that spreads Lyme disease and several other illnesses. Powassan virus can lead to a mild illness or neurological disease. Some symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting and weakness. While the virus is rare, Wisconsin reported 12 cases last year, the second highest number in the U.S. behind Minnesota. You can prevent tick bites by wearing repellant, long-sleeved clothing, and tucking your pants into socks.

Expect extra law enforcement on the water during July 4th weekend (UNDATED)

There will be extra law enforcement agencies on the water this upcoming holiday weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is joining law enforcement agencies nationwide for “Operation Dry Water,” an annual campaign targeting boating while impaired during the July 4th through 6th holiday weekend. The DNR says you can enjoy the water by staying sober and knowing your limits, always wear a life jacket, and sign up for an online boater education course. DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will be on the state’s lakes and rivers, sharing education about safe boating while watching for operators who may be impaired or causing safety problems for themselves and others.