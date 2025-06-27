Wisconsin AM News Summary

Budget committee scheduled to meet for first time in two weeks (MADISON)

The legislature’s budget committee is scheduled to meet Friday. It’s been nearly two weeks since the sixteen-member Joint Committee on Finance last met to work on the next two-year state budget. A scheduled meeting late last week was cancelled as negotiations between Senate and Assembly Republicans broke down, with Senate leadership unhappy with the direction things were headed regarding spending. Now it’s crunch time. With the fiscal year ending on Monday, failure to get a budget done could mean uncertainty for local governments and school districts budget planning. The committee meeting is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM, with a lengthy agenda.

Bill to assist lead line replacement costs in Superior ready for governor (MADISON)

Legislation to assist the state’s only privately owned utility with costs to replace lead service lines is ready for the governor to act. The bill passed the state Assembly on a voice vote this week Democratic Representative Angela Stroud said Superior Water, Light & Power has quoted its customers’ replacement costs that are twice the state average. Stroud, who represents the city, said that would leave the average customer with a $2500 bill, which she called “outrageous.” The bill’s author, Republican Representative Chanz Green, said it will allow the utility access to federal grants, and he hopes the city and the utility can come to an agreement. The bill is now ready for Governor Tony Evers to either sign or veto.

We Energies delaying retirement of two coal plant units (OAK CREEK)

We Energies is delaying retirement of its Oak Creek coal plant by one year. The plant was scheduled to retire at the end of this year, but the utility is extending the operations at two units through the end of 2026. We Energies says the decision was made because of tightened energy supply requirements in the Midwest and the need to provide reliable energy during the hottest and coldest months. We Energies retired two coal-fired units last year and had planned to retire the final two 1960’s era units this year. The group Clean Wisconsin says this is the third time We Energies has delayed the plant’s shutdown, and that the decision will push costs higher for Wisconsinites, since coal is one of the most expensive ways to produce energy in the state.

DPI launching new financial reporting tool (UNDATED)

The Department of Public Instruction launches a new public school finance reporting portal. DPI says the public will be able to download, sort, search, and access information through the portal at no cost. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly says that will increase fiscal transparency and help Wisconsinites understand how their local districts and schools operate financially. Through the portal, you can access data on school district referenda, tax levies, and the status of required education agency reports. You can access the portal by visiting the DPI website.

Madison man sentenced to 20 years for fatal shooting, home invasion (MADISON)

A Madison man convicted of a 2016 home invasion and a fatal 2021 shooting is headed to prison. 36-year-old Chabris Link was sentenced in Dane County Court Thursday to 15 years in prison for the shooting, and 5 years for the home invasion. Link and another man were accused of entering a west-side home in 2016 and duct-taping a victim in front of his family. Police say Link also shot and killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson outside a home in 2021. Link reached a plea deal in both cases, and consecutive sentences mean he’ll serve 20 years in prison before being eligible for release.

Famous Dells Army Ducks celebrates 80th anniversary (LAKE DELTON)

A legendary Wisconsin Dells attraction is turning 80 years old. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Dells Army Ducks started in 1946 when Milwaukee native Melvin Flath bought two of the amphibious assault vehicles and brought them to the Dells. Since then, the Flath family has bought more than 150 of the vintage vehicles. The Ducks tour the Lower Dells and the Wisconsin River, letting visitors see the canyons carved by the river. A special celebration is set for the 4th of July including a cookout and fireworks.