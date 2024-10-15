Wisconsin AM News Summary

DNR issues special fire order (UNDATED)

Due to prolonged drought conditions and potential for elevated fire danger, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reinstating burning permits in thirteen counties. A permit is now required for burning in a debris pile, a barrel, or in grasslands and wooded areas unless the ground is snow-covered. A burn permit is not required for campfires intended for cooking or warming, but the public is reminded to use extreme caution. All of Columbia, Crawford, Green Lake, Marquette, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Waupaca and Waushara counties and portions of Oconto, Dane, Grant and Iowa counties are included. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Walz makes another campaign stop in Wisconsin (EAU CLAIRE)

Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz kicked off a busy week in the battleground state with a rally at UW – Eau Claire. Walz says he believes the race for the presidency will be won going through Wisconsin. Walz also spoke on the importance of getting young people out to vote. The campus stop was Walz’ fifth in Wisconsin since being selected as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Red Cross urging Wisconsinites to help with hurricane relief (UNDATED)

Now is the time to get involved if you want to help with hurricane relief. Red Cross of Wisconsin Executive Director Kathryn Halvorsen says 94 Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers and staff members deployed to help with cleanup after Hurricane Milton. Halvorsen says the best way people can help is with financial donations, but they can also volunteer to help virtually. More information on ways to help can be found at the Red Cross website – redcrossblood.org.

WISDOT closes park and ride lots due to unhoused camps (MILWAUKEE)

A pair of Milwaukee area park and ride locations are closed to prevent their use by unhoused people. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the closures Monday. A DOT spokesperson said people have set up tents and have been living in spaces meant for commuters to park their vehicles to take Milwaukee County Transit into the city. Multiple police and fire calls have been made to the lots in response to gunshots and overdoses. Social service groups have helped 80 people who had been living in the camps find new homes.

Strike at Molson Coors plant is over with new contract (MILWAUKEE)

A strike is over at the Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee. Union machinists were on strike for a week after their previous contract expired. The 43 employees were seeking higher wages and better life work balance in their hours. A Molson Coors spokesperson says the new three-year contract ensures the plant will keep running and that workers will be well compensated.