Wisconsin AM News Summary

Sen Ron Johnson approves vote to move forward on “Big Beautiful” budget bill (WASHINGTON DC)

President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget has passed a Senate vote with help from Wisconsin’s previously opposed Republican Senator. After signaling his disapproval with President Trump’s “Big Beautiful” budget measure for several weeks, Senator Ron Johnson voted it forward on Friday night. The vote was procedural, and it only barely passed the chamber after two other Republicans voted against it. Johnson had repeatedly said he was against the bill on the grounds it cut too much and would still increase the federal deficit by billions of dollars. The Senate may bring the bill to the floor for a full vote for the bill before July 4th.

UPFRONT: Senate Dems waiting on GOP for movement on WI budget (MADISON)

At the Capitol, while Republicans grapple over the budget, Democrats have been watching from the sidelines. On WISN’s ‘UpFront,’ Milwaukee state Senator LaTonya Johnson says they’re firm on voting against the Republican proposals. Johnson says even approval from Governor Tony Evers might not be enough for Senate Democrats who want to ensure a good deal for their constituents. With at least two Senate Republicans signaling no votes, Republican leadership would need Democratic support to get the budget ready by the end of Monday. The J F C met late Friday night to approve some budget items, but much more needs to be completed before it can come to the floor for a vote.

WI wins multi-state lawsuit that blocked EV charging station funds (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul wins a lawsuit on electric vehicle infrastructure funding. A multi-state coalition has won the suit, which alleged President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by directing the Federal Highway Administration to withhold funds for the National Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, to help states install EV charging stations along major corridors. In a statement, Kaul says the funding freeze threatened more than $62 million in grants to put EV charging stations in Wisconsin businesses such as gas stations, restaurants, and hotels.

Keep safety in mind when traveling this 4th of July holiday (UNDATED)

Keep safety in mind if you’re hitting the road for the 4th of July Holiday. David Yang is a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper and says before traveling give your vehicle a once over and make sure tire pressure, coolant, and other fluids are all at the right level. Yang says no matter where you’re traveling, prepare for extra congestion and take your time to get to your destination. Yang says if you do find yourself on the side of the road, stay buckled up and call for help.