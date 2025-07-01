Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers and Republican legislative leaders reach budget agreement (MADISON)

A deal is reached for a new two-year state budget in Wisconsin. Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders agreed to a Republican proposal for a $1.3 billion tax cut. The deal would also expand the second lowest state income tax bracket and exempt $24,000 of retirees income of from taxation. The UW system would see $256 million in state aid over the next two years, and funding for K-12 special education programs would increase by a half-billion dollars. The budget bill will go to the Joint Finance Committee for review and must be approved by the state Assembly and Senate before the governor can sign it.

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of slain Milwaukee police officer (UNDATED)

Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin for a slain police officer. Governor Tony Evers issued the order Monday in honor of Milwaukee Police Department Officer Kendall Corder, who was killed in the line of duty at the age of 32. Corder and another officer, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, were ambushed while responding to a call last Thursday night. Corder died Sunday after being taken off life support at his family’s request. McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday. A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday and again on the date of Officer Corder’s interment, which is yet to be announced.

Victim service providers call for full funding of DOJ’s victim service budget request (MADISON)

Last week, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance voted to not fully fund the Department of Justice’s victim services budget request. Office of Crime Victim Services Executive Director Shira Phelps says without adequate funding, local programs will be forced to lay off staff, reduce hours and programming, or close. Phelps says victims would also lose crisis counseling, emergency shelter, legal help and life saving programs. Late Friday, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance approved $20 million to go towards victim services. DOJ had requested nearly $68 million over two years. Phelps and other advocates joined Attorney General Josh Kaul for a Monday press conference.

Train derails in SE Wisconsin (HARTFORD)

Firefighters from several Washington County departments responded to a train derailment and diesel spill Monday morning in Hartford. Hartford Fire Rescue Chief Tony Burgard said three Wisconsin Southern engines and 19 of 50 cars being pulled overturned. He said several thousand gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the ground, and the outer shell of a nitrous oxide tank cracked off but did not leak. The three Wisconsin Southern crew members onboard the train walked away with minor injuries. There were no other injuries and no evacuations at nearby homes or businesses. A contractor is working to clean the spilled diesel fuel and remediate the site. Cause of the derailment is not known at this time.

Cyclist killed in crash with city garbage truck (JANESVILLE)

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating after a city garbage truck hit and killed a bicyclist in Janesville. The crash happened Monday morning on the city’s east side. The crash site is near a curved Y-shaped set of intersections. The Rock County 911 Communications Center says the person on the bike was an adult male. The city of Janesville posted on social media that the bicyclist died despite life saving efforts. The victims identity hasn’t been released. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

More than 30 people ejected during Morgan Wallen concerts at Camp Randall (MADISON)

A total of thirty five people were ejected from two Morgan Wallen concerts over the weekend at Camp Randall Stadium. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Saturday’s concert saw twenty-three ejections, followed by twelve on Sunday. There were technically ten arrests Sunday because one person was arrested a second time after reentering the stadium following his first arrest. UW – Madison Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott says the majority of ejections and citations were related to disorderly behavior due to alcohol consumption. The concerts over the weekend were the first live shows at Camp Randall in twenty-eight years.

Man reaches plea deal for breaking Russian trade sanctions (MADISON)

A Madison man accused of violating sanctions against Russia has reached a plea deal in federal court. The Wisconsin State Journal reports federal prosecutors accused Andrew Pogosyan of selling eight pieces of scientific equipment to Russian buyers. Pogosyan allegedly tried to mask those sales by claiming they were going to other eastern European countries. The plea deal says at least one of those pieces of equipment made it to a branch of the Russian military that creates chemical weapons. Under the deal, Pogosyan faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the most serious charges of smuggling.

Diesel spills in SE Wisconsin train derailment (HARTFORD)

Three people were injured and a hazmat team was called out after a Monday morning trail derailment in southeast Wisconsin. Fifty cars derailed on the tracks in Hartford around 9:30 am, spilling several thousand gallons of diesel fuel from the engines and cracking a nitrous oxide tank car that overturned. Fire crews and hazmat teams worked to divert the diesel from open water. Most of the cars on the train were carrying non-hazardous materials like lumber and dry goods. The three engineers on the train were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No evacuations were needed.