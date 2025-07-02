Wisconsin AM News Summary

Baldwin and Johnson split on Trump tax and spending bill (WASHINGTON DC)

Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators weighed in on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill passed the chamber on the narrowest of votes, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie breaking vote. On the Senate floor, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin said 17 million Americans will lose Medicare or Affordable Care Act coverage. Baldwin said that’s “like stripping healthcare coverage from the entire populations of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa combined.” Baldwin said the bill also strips food benefits from the neediest Americans, to provide tax cuts for the wealthiest, and that the Republican bill gives people at the top one tenth of 1% a tax cut of more than $250,000 every year. Republican Ron Johnson back peddled on his previous opposition to the bill, voting to pass it. He did not speak on the floor but released a statement in which he said the bill avoids a $4 trillion automatic tax increase and a debt default, which he blamed on former President Biden and Democrats who controlled the pervious Congress. Johnson called the bill a step forward but warned there is still a long way to go to reduce spending.

JFC co-chairs satisfied with budget deal (MADISON)

Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee are satisfied with the state budget compromise containing tax cuts. The deal reached with Democratic Governor Tony Evers cleared the committee on Tuesday. New Berlin Representative Mark Born called it “by far the most difficult” budget he’s worked on since being on the committee, and by far the most difficult one since he’s been co-chair. Born said the process “was a lot different.” Senator Howard Marklein of Spring Green praised the end result – particularly the $1.5 billion in tax cuts. He called that significant, and said he believes “it will touch virtually every citizen in the state of Wisconsin in some way.” Some Republicans on the committee were less than happy with the deal’s $256 million increase for the UW System, which as recently as last week was targeted for an $87 million cut. Only one of the committee’s four Democrats voted to advance the budget to the Assembly and Senate, where Democratic votes may be needed to pass the bill. Senate Republicans hold a narrow 18-15 majority and at least two Republicans remain opposed to the amount of spending it allows.

SCOWIS ruling on Wisconsin abortion laws expected (MADISON)

The State Supreme Court is expected to release a ruling Wednesday on Wisconsin’s more than century old abortion law. The case, which will decide if and how Wisconsinites will have access to abortion care, is the last of the major cases from last session for which the court did not issue a ruling. At issue is whether or not more recent rulings on how Wisconsin was regulating abortions would supersede an 1849 law against infanticide. Legislative Republicans say that law was never taken off the books, despite Roe v. Wade rendering it invalid. Democrats, including Attorney General Josh Kaul argue newer laws which allowed abortions, but regulated how they could take place, are what should be in effect.

Karofsky elected to lead State Supreme Court (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a new chief justice. Justice Jill Karofsky started her tenure after being voted in on Tuesday. July 1st marks the start of the Court’s term, and former Chief Justice Ann Walsh Bradley’s departure from the bench after 30 years. Justice Susan Crawford won that seat in April. The court will retain its 4-3 liberal majority through at least 2028.

Woman arrested for alleged electric weapon attack (MADISON)

Madison police arrest a woman who allegedly attacked a person using an electric weapon. 18-year-old Jayla Stubbs is accused of pulling out that weapon early Sunday morning during a confrontation with the victim. Police got a report of the fight just before 2 am, and when officers arrived the male victim said Stubbs pulled the weapon and sparked it several times before attacking him. Stubbs pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of possession of an electric weapon, battery and disorderly conduct.

UW System responds to budget agreement between Evers and Republicans (UNDATED)

The Universities of Wisconsin System responds to the budget agreement between Governor Tony Evers and Republicans in the State Legislature. UW System President Jay Rothman says the roughly $240 million increase in the system budget marks the largest overall increase in over two decades. Rothman says with the new investments, UW schools can do more to provide the educational opportunities students deserve and parents expect. The deal between the governor and Republicans does impose a faculty minimum workload requirement. The UW System had initially asked for a $855 million overall increase, and Republicans had discussed the possibility of cutting the system’s budget by $87 million.

Help stop the spread of the invasive jumping worm (UNDATED)

You can help prevent the spread of the invasive Jumping Worms in Wisconsin. The state Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection says the invasive species native to eastern Asia first popped up in Wisconsin in 2013. Jumping worms alter the soil and create a challenging environment for growing plants and trees and establishing lawns. You can help prevent the spread of jumping worms by cleaning your equipment when moving from one site to another, inspecting plant materials before installing, and ensuring wood chips and mulch are sourced from responsible suppliers. More information can be found on DATCP’s website.