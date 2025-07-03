Wisconsin AM News Summary

Kaul says Supreme Court abortion ruling leaves room for action by Legislature (MADISON)

Attorney General Josh Kaul says the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion law leaves room for action by the state Legislature. The court ruled Wednesday on a suit originally brought by Kaul and Governor Tony Evers, regarding Wisconsin’s 1849 law which criminalized most abortions. Justices ruled that the 1849 law has been superseded by several other state laws, and by a previous ruling from the Court that the law only applied to assault which resulted in death of an unborn child, not elective abortions. The ruling makes way for a return to the state’s previous status allowing regulated abortions. Conservative Justice Annette Zeigler wrote in the dissent that the court’s four liberal justices are “compromised on the issue of abortion,” calling their analysis “flawed.” In the majority opinion, Justice Annette Zeigler Jill Karofsky said state lawmakers are free to pass legislation modifying the court’s ruling. Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Kaul said

“we can do better through state legislation and establishing protections for continuing access to safe and legal abortion and ensuring that our laws are updated.”

Partisan reaction to Supreme Court abortion ruling (MADISON)

Reactions to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling invalidating the state’s abortion ban. In a press release, Attorney General Josh Kaul said the court’s decision in Kaul v. Urmanski “marks a major victory for reproductive freedom following the uncertainty and harm to women’s health that have resulted from the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.” Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming stated that the court’s “role is to follow the Constitution, not to make law,” and that the abortion issue “should be resolved in the legislature and by voters, not by far-left justices parading as legislators.” Democratic Governor Tony Evers said the decision stemming from a lawsuit brought by his administration affirms continued access to reproductive healthcare and helps ensure Wisconsin women won’t have to live in a state that bans nearly all abortions, even in cases of rape and incest. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin called the 1849 criminal abortion ban “archaic,” and that the court’s ruling “tells women across Wisconsin that we will not go back.” State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of issued a statement calling the decision “a sad day for the state of Wisconsin.“ LeMahieu said liberal justices delivered on “political campaign promises” and “trampled on” the sanctity of life. Pro-Life Wisconsin Legislative Director Matt Sande called the court’s ruling “egregious” and said previous court decisions consistently stated that acts of the legislature are presumed to be constitutional and are to be given due deference.

Evers signs two nuclear power bills into law (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers signs bills to bolster nuclear power in Wisconsin. One bill provides the state Public Service Commission with two million dollars to evaluate existing nuclear energy opportunities and identify sites for possible nuclear power development. Evers says Wisconsin must continue efforts to lower energy costs and improve energy independence by reducing reliance on out-of-state energy sources. He also signed a bill creating a Nuclear Power Summit Board to host a summit in Madison in 2028. Both bills passed the Legislature with bipartisan support.

Keep safety in mind when handling fireworks this 4th of July (UNDATED)

Take precautions handling fireworks this 4th of July holiday. UW Health occupational therapist Alyssa Villarreal says never consume alcohol or drugs and handle fireworks, avoid homemade fireworks, and only light one at a time. Villarreal says you should also avoid lighting fireworks while they’re still in your hand and douse fireworks in water when they’re done before picking them up. It’s estimated more than 14,000 people were hurt by fireworks last year in the U.S., more than double the injuries reported in 2023.

DNR, EPA to offer PFAS tests to Oneida County homes (TOWN OF STELLA)

People on private wells in five Oneida County communities may be offered free PFAS testing. The Town of Stella has some of the highest concentrations of PFAS in private drinking wells in the country. The wells with the highest concentrations appear to be centered around agricultural fields. Mark Pauli with the DNR says EPA funding is allowing them to do additional testing around other fields in Oneida County to see if this is an issue elsewhere. People that are eligible will get a letter from the DNR.

Mitchell Park Domes restoration may get county funding (MILWAUKEE)

A project to renovate and restore Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes may receive funding from the county. County Parks staff are requesting 30 million dollars for the Domes project, and to turn over operations to the group spearheading the restoration. The request from Parks Director Guy Smith acknowledges that the proposal would take other capital projects for the Parks Department off the table for the budget cycle. The Milwaukee Domes Alliance is fundraising a total of around 133 million dollars to fully renovate the site. The county parks committee will take up the proposal next week. The Domes were constructed between 1959 and 1967 at an original cost of four point five million dollars.

Western WI woman faces charges of having sex with students (VIROQUA)

A Vernon County woman faces charges of child sexual assault in a school setting. Police arrested 33-year-old Ashley Ann Benson on Monday and charged her with sexual assault of a child, sexual assault by school staff and sex with a child 16 or older. Prosecutors accuse Benson of engaging in sexual contact with multiple victims at multiple locations. Benson had been employed at both a public and private school in the Viroqua area prior to her arrest. She was released on a signature bond, and has been ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.