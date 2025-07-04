Wisconsin AM News Summary

“Operation Dry Water” kicks off Friday (UNDATED)

“Operation Dry Water” runs through the July 4th weekend. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Matt O’Brien says there’s zero tolerance for boating while impaired. O’Brien says there will be thousands of federal, state and local officers on the water, conducting proactive outreach and education while keeping vigilant for dangerous operators whose risky behavior endangers everyone. Boaters should expect extra patrols on the water during the stepped up enforcement effort.

Firefighter killed in Idaho shooting had Wisconsin connection (NEENAH)

One of two Idaho firefighters shot and killed last weekend has a Wisconsin connection. Battalion Chief Frank Harwood graduated from Neenah High School, along with state Representative Ron Tusler, who says it was Harwood’s dream to work either as a firefighter or in law enforcement. Tusler says the attack is disturbing and a person that has foregone their other opportunities in life to serve needs to at least feel safe and secure. Harwood and another firefighter were shot and killed by 20-year-old Wess Roley, who police believe started the fire intentionally.