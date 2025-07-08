Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers touts food security funding in budget (WAUSAU)

Governor Tony Evers says $10 million in state budget funding will help alleviate food insecurity in Wisconsin. During a Monday stop at the Community Partners Campus in Wausau, Evers said it’s an issue that was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling food security “extraordinarily important.” Evers, who signed the 2025-27 state budget last week, said the $10 million “is not enough, but it’s a start.” The Democratic governor also praised the format of the Community Partners Campus, which brings programs for medical care and food security under one roof. Evers also made stops in Milwaukee and Eau Claire on Monday to highlight budget provisions.

Mayor says agreement allows city to administer lead line replacement funds (SUPERIOR)

Superior’s mayor says residents will be off the hook for costs of lead water service line replacement. Mayor Jim Paine credits Governor Tony Evers for holding off to sign legislation until the city reached an agreement with privately owned Superior Water, Light & Power, noting the city council was opposed to the bill. Paine said allowing the private water utility whose loyalty is to shareholders to administer federal funding would put the residents of Superior at substantial financial risk. The agreement allows the city to administer federal funding for lead service line replacement. As the state’s only privately owned water utility, Superior Water, Light & Power had been unable to access the federal program.

Several homes of UW Regents vandalized with pro-Palestine messages (MADISON)

The homes of some Universities of Wisconsin Regents were vandalized with pro-Palestinian messages. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that at least four homes were vandalized early Friday. Messages in red spray paint on the driveways read “Regents are complicit in genocide” and “UW blood on your hands”. Madison police sergeant Matthew Baker says the properties were also splashed with fake blood and had letters taped to the doors with a list of demands. Last year, UW Madison students established a pro-Palestinian encampment on Library Mall before it was taken down after two weeks. The UW System is urging anyone with information about the vandalism to contact local law enforcement.

Red Cross in need of blood donations (UNDATED)

The American Red Cross is looking for blood donations. The Red Cross is urging you to donate blood now to keep the blood supply strong during the summer months. Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves. The Red Cross says in addition to summer holidays and vacations, severs weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month to ensure blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients. To find a blood drive near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

New state budget brings State Film Office and film tax incentives (UNDATED)

The governor’s newest budget will include $5 million a year to go towards a state film office and creating film and TV production tax credits. Action Wisconsin Founder Katie Heil says Wisconsin was missing out on plenty of opportunities because it didn’t have a film office or tax incentives. Heil says having the credits will also help attract and retain the type of talent that usually had to leave the state in order to pursue a career in film or television. Prior to the governor including it in his budget, Wisconsin was one of just three states that didn’t have a film office.