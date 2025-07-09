Wisconsin AM News Summary

State Supreme Court dials back legislature’s ability to overturn agency rules (MADISON)

A win for Governor Tony Evers from the Wisconsin Supreme Court. In a 4-3 decision. The court invalidated the ability of the Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules to overturn state agency rules in a ruling released on Tuesday. While Evers is praising the decision, Republican lawmakers and conservative groups warn the decision gives the governor too much authority. The court’s liberal majority said the Wisconsin Constitution mandates any law must pass both chambers of the Legislature and be presented to the governor. The Evers administration had challenged the committee’s suspension of an administrative rule which attempted to ban the practice of conversion therapy and another creating commercial building standards. However, the decision could extend to other areas including environmental and public health regulations.

UW System proposing tuition hike (UNDATED)

The Universities of Wisconsin System is proposing a tuition increase for the 2025-26 academic year. Under the proposal, tuition for resident undergraduates would increase by 4% at all universities, with an optional 1% additional for a maximum of 5%. Every university, except for UW – Green Bay, plans to adopt the additional 1% if the proposal is approved by the Board of Regents at its Thursday meeting. UW System President Jay Rothman says after a decade of tuition freeze and lagging state aid, the UW System believes it’s struck a balance for students and families. The UW System is getting a $256 million funding increase under the recently signed state budget.

Wisconsin candle company raising funds victims of Texas floods (STURGEON BAY)

A Wisconsin candle company is raising funds for those affected by the floods in Texas. Door County Candle Company has created a special, vanilla-scented candle and 100% of the profits will go towards flood relief efforts. The 16oz handcraft candle sells for just under $30, and the company’s website says it will burn for 75 hours. It’s not the first cause the Sturgeon Bay company has contributed to, having raised money for Ukraine aid, victims of California and Hawaii wildfires, hurricanes Ian and Helene, and the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

Striking Mercyhealth workers set to return to bargaining table (JANESVILLE)

More than 120 striking nurses and other health care workers at Mercyhealth’s East Clinic in Janesville appear set to return to the bargaining table Friday. UAW union rep Andrew Stark says the union wants to “bargain in good faith,” and Mercy readily agreed. Unionized clinic workers voted to strike last week after federal mediation for a new contract failed. Mercyhealth has declined comment beyond a letter last week that threatens to “permanently replace” striking employees if they don’t return to work. UAW members filed a federal fair labor complaint prior to the strike. Stark says that guards against Mercyhealth giving away their jobs for good.

Trump bill rescinds funding for street improvement project (MILWAUKEE)

President Donald Trump’s tax cut and spending bill deletes funding for a major project in Milwaukee. President Joe Biden announced $30 million for the Sixth Street reconstruction project last year on a trip to Milwaukee, calling the safety and accessibility improvements “life changing.” That was then, but now the funding has been rescinded as part of Trump’s bill which passed with all Republicans in Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voting in favor. In a statement, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said “congressional Republicans and the White House chose not to support the improvements to public safety, good-paying jobs, and economic development.”

Prison for man who hid $20 million in assets in bankruptcy fraud (MADISON)

A Hayward man is sentenced to prison for bankruptcy fraud. Federal prosectors said 74-year-old Bernard Seidling hid millions in assets during bankruptcy, including more than $1 million in cash stashed under his house. Seidling was sentenced last month to seven years in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and criminal contempt of court. U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea, who retired last month, called Seidling “a recurring and shameless financial predator.” Seidling filed for bankruptcy in 2022, falsely stating he had no assets and only one bank account with a balance of $195. In reality, Seidling hid approximately $20 million in assets in dozens of sham trusts and partnerships. A jury convicted Seidling after a multi-agency investigation headed by the FBI, and a four-day trial in federal court in Madison.

Evers says more needs to happen before GBCI can close (OSHKOSH)

Last week Governor Tony Evers signed the $111 billion state budget but vetoed a provision that would have set a deadline of 2029 for Green Bay Correctional Institution to close. He addressed that during a stop in Oshkosh on Tuesday, saying Republican lawmakers failed to specify a mechanism for that to happen. Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee rejected Evers’ proposal to allow the Department of Corrections to close the Green Bay Prison, which opened in 1898. The prison is over capacity and has been the subject of complaints of inhumane conditions, including an infestation of mice.