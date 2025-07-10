Wisconsin AM News Summary

WI sending task force to help search efforts in Texas (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is sending a task force to assist in search efforts in Texas. Members of Wisconsin’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force will be helping in search efforts following devastating flooding in portions of the state. Five members, as well as three K-9s, left Tuesday and brought specialized equipment, including a utility all-terrain vehicle and medical supplies. Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle says the task force brings together individuals from across the state who have specialized training and capabilities. The most recent numbers have the death toll at 119, with 173 people still missing.

Berrien launches bid for governor (MADISON)

A Wisconsin businessman says he’s running for governor. 56-year-old Bill Berrian announced his candidacy in a video in which he compared himself to President Donald Trump and said it’s “time to take back our state.” Berrian, who’s never run for office previously, is a former Navy Seal and joins 43-year-old Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann as the only announced Republican candidates, as 73-year-old Governor Tony Evers has yet to announce if he’ll seek a third term. Other potential Republican candidates include Madison businessman and former US Senate candidate Eric Hovde, and 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany.

Pocan backs Evers’ run for third term as governor (MADISON)

Congressman Mark Pocan is backing Democratic Governor Tony Evers for a third term. The 2nd District Democrat says he’s not worried about Evers’ age and has never had any questions about Evers’ ability to govern. Pocan cited Evers’ work with Republican controlled chambers of the legislature to get a budget passed as another reason why he supports him. Pocan says Evers is the most quintessential Wisconsin politician he has ever seen, and he hopes he runs. Evers, who’s 73 years-old, has said he’ll make a decision on seeking a third term in the next few weeks.

Milwaukee homicides up 13% over same period last year (MILWAUKEE)

Newly released crime statistics from the Milwaukee Police Department show an increase in homicides over the same period last year. Mayor Cavalier Johnson says too many criminals have access to guns. Johnson repeated his call for elected officials in Madison and Washington to “do something about.” There were 61 homicides in the city by the end of June last year. There have been 69 so far this year. Auto thefts and carjackings have decreased from last year.

WEC releases report on uncounted ballots in Madison (MADISON)

A scathing report on last year’s uncounted ballots in the city of Madison. The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday released a draft of its investigative report into the incident, in which 193 went uncounted in the November presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris. WEC found former City of Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl responsible for the errors that allowed that to occur. The report coauthored by commission chair and Democratic appointee Ann Jacobs and Republican appointee Commissioner Don Millis called the failure “unconscionable” and that it “undermines public confidence in elections.” The uncounted ballots would not have changed the outcomes of any race. Witzel-Behl resigned in April.