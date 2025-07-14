Wisconsin AM News Summary

Coalition aims to protect lakes from wake-enhanced boats (UNDATED)

A coalition focused on protecting Wisconsin’s lakes from wake-enhanced boating is ready for challenges. Fred Prehn is a former chair of the state Natural Resources Board and a board member of the Lakes At Stake coalition. He says their goal is simple — sound regulation based on science to protect the glacial lakes of Wisconsin. Wake boats have ballast tanks which create wakes large enough to surf behind. Lakes advocates say the downforce created scours lake bottoms, to the detriment of fish habitat and water quality. More than 40 local ordinances prohibit or restrict their use in the state, which Prehn says is ground zero for the wake boat industry. Wake boat owners in Burnett County have filed suit against a local town board, claiming an ordinance prohibiting the boats on four shallow lakes is preventing them from using their properties. Prehn says the lakes coalition is ready to respond to such legal challenges and to defend local control of Wisconsin’s lakes.

Decision to raise UW System tuition not taken lightly (MADISON)

Last week’s decision by the UW System Board of regents to raise tuition was unanimous, but not one taken lightly. Regent Ashok Rai said there were several considerations, including the recently passed state budget, inflation, and the likely loss of federal funding that supports students on UW campuses. System President Jay Rothman noted tuition has become a larger piece of the budget as state funding has declined. Tuition will go up 5% system wide this fall, except at UW Green Bay which will not take an optional 1% on top of the 4% increase Rothman proposed.

UPFRONT: Rep Steil wants to see immigration fixed rather than amnesty offered (MADISON)

Wisconsin Congressman Bryan Steil says there are plenty of chances for people on Medicaid to find work. Speaking to WISN’s UPFRONT, the Janesville Republican said he sees plenty of open positions in his district. Around 60-thousand Wisconsinites currently receiving Medicaid and Badgercare will now have to find work to keep those benefits under the recently passed Republican tax cut and spending bills. The Congressman also said he does not support offering amnesty to undocumented workers who have been caught up in immigration raids, but rather sees the increased enforcement as a first step towards fixing legal immigration. .

Cold case murder trial starts Monday in Waupaca County (WAUPACA)

Trial starts today (Monday) in a cold case homicide in Waupaca County. 54-year-old Tony Haase was arrested in 20-22 for the 19-92 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue. They were found stabbed to death in a farmhouse in Royalton. Police say Haase was initially identified by a DNA test, and allegedly confessed to the stabbings after his arrest. Prosecutors allege Haase admitted to killing Togstad and Mumbrue in retaliation for his own father’s death in a snowmobile crash in the 70’s. Jury selection is set for Monday morning in Waupaca County, and the trial is scheduled to take 6 weeks.

Air quality low once again in Wisconsin. (UNDATED)

Air quality is once again poor across much of Wisconsin. Shifting weather patterns are once again pushing smoke from Canadian wildfires into the state, lowering air quality and making it hard to breathe. If you’re going to be spending an extended period outside, be sure to wear a mask or air filter. Anyone with a lung or heart condition should avoid prolonged time outdoors. You can keep an eye on the conditions online at air quality dot W I dot Gov.