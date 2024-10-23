Wisconsin AM News Summary

Walz and Obama campaign for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin (MADISON)

Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz was joined by former President Barack Obama to campaign for Kamala Harris at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Tuesday. Walz and Obama both highlighted why former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump isn’t fit for the role of president, citing his record on the economy and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Both also urged Wisconsinites to get out and early vote, with in person early voting officially kicking off in Wisconsin Tuesday.

UW – Madison leading nationwide Alzheimer’s study (MADISON)

UW – Madison was granted over $150 million by the National Institutes of Health to lead the study, the largest NIH grant in UW history. It’s called the Clarity in Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Research Through Imaging study, or CLARiTI. The goal is to track the presence, absence, or change in molecules that are biomarkers in people with dementia or at risk of developing it. UW – Madison was selected to pilot the study’s first series of brain scans because of its established network of participants. The five-year study of about 2,000 participants launched in August and involves 37 Alzheimer’s research centers across the U.S.

Watch your Halloween budget with help from BBB (UNDATED)

Before you go out and drop a bunch of money on Halloween, make sure you’re not breaking your budget. Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau says everything’s more expensive this year, from candy to costumes. Consider thrifting your outfit this year at second hand stores, and see if you don’t have something in the house that can work for your party. Schiller says you might also need to hold back a little on candy this year, because that’s seen the same price increases as other food items.

New Glarus Brewing plans 55 million dollar expansion (NEW GLARUS)

There will be more New Glarus beer on the way next year. The Brewery is expanding its operations in New Glarus, adding on a new 55 million dollar hospitality wing to its campus. Brewery officials say they want to meet the needs of visitors and increase their brewing and distilling space. More information will be released at a groundbreaking next week.