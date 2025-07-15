Wisconsin AM News Summary

Woman attacked by black bear ID’d (BARRON COUNTY)

The Wisconsin woman attacked by a black bear over the weekend has been identified. The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that 69-year-old Karen Frye remains in a Twin Cities hospital with severe injuries. The incident happened Saturday in Barron County. According to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Frye was able to call 911 despite her injuries and was taken to a hospital in nearby Cumberland before being transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Efforts to capture the black bear are ongoing. No fatalities from encounters with wild black bears have occurred in recorded Wisconsin history.

Rock County Deputy injured during arrest of hit-and-run driver (TOWN OF FULTON)

A deputy was injured during the weekend arrest of a hit-and-run driver. Rock County Deputies responded to the crash Saturday night in the Town of Fulton and identified the suspect as 67-year-old James Kettle of Edgerton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Kettle showed signs of impairment and was arrested for fourth offense operating while intoxicated. When deputies attempted to take Kettle into custody, he resisted arrest and injured a deputy in the process. No information on the status of the injured deputy is currently available.

Man charged in poisoning plot bound over for trial (DANE COUNTY)

The man charged in a poisoning plot against women he previously dated is bound over for trial. Paul Van Duyne is charged in Dane County Court with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking. He also faces charges in Rock County alongside co-defendant Andrea Whitaker. Online court records show a preliminary hearing for Van Duyne was scheduled for Tuesday, but that was waived, and Van Duyne was bound over for trial. Van Duyne and Whitaker are accused of using a variety of chemicals, including cyanide, to poison women who Van Duyne previously went on dates with.

AG Kaul joins lawsuit against White House over frozen education grants (MADISON)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is suing the Trump Administration over frozen education grants. Kaul, along with over 20 other states, is challenging the White House for stopping the distribution of over 6 point 8 billion dollars in funds for schools just weeks before classes start. Wisconsin will be losing out on 72 million dollars in grants. The states say those grants were cancelled with little notice, violating federal law on the separation of powers. Kaul says schools have already finalized their budgets with those grants in mind, and there is no room for losses like this.

Second $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin (SUPERIOR)

A second big lottery winner in Wisconsin in as many weeks. The Wisconsin Lottery announced Monday that someone in Superior purchased a winning 2 million dollar Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. The player picked the 5 primary numbers, but not the Powerball. The winner will have 6 months to come forward and claim the prize. Another 2 million dollar ticket was sold last week in Appleton.

GOP legislators seek to strip Judge Dugan of salary (MADISON)

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers want to revoke the salaries of suspended judges. A bill introduced this week would authorize the State Supreme Court to stop paying judges who have been suspended from the bench. The move comes after Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was suspended following her arrest for allegedly preventing federal agents from detaining an undocumented immigrant. The bill’s authors specifically name Dugan in a memo to the Legislature and say taxpayers need to be protected from “rogue judges”.